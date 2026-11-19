This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend sent me into what some might call an introspective spiral. It began with what felt like a fairly typical Friday night: drinks with the girls, some unsolicited boy advice, and an impromptu invitation into a stranger’s house for a few rounds of Wii tennis. From there, we found ourselves in Vaults, having a few unnamed kisses and one too many shots deep. But the morning after delivered the final blow. A text from a crush of the past, asking, “When are you going to get yourself a boyfriend?” followed by, “When are you going to lock in?” Already hangxious, I lay there contemplating the age-old questions: When am I going to grow up? Do I even need to? Am I exactly where I’m supposed to be? Which led me to the most important question of them all… why do we never feel like we are where we should be?

Now whilst I perhaps don’t sound like the most reliable source to be giving advice as to where you should or shouldn’t be in life, or perhaps how you should or should not be behaving – there is one thing deeply intrinsic behind this idea of feeling misplaced. The idea that we always feel behind. This idea carries through all aspects of your life, not just the idea that you are in the wrong place romantically. The majority of people would agree that they feel behind in all areas of life, work, education, love… the list seems to be endless. And well, if you can sit here and tell em that you’ve never felt behind in any way, come see me immediately!

There are 3 main reasons for the psychology behind feeling behind; the first is, of course, the thing that we all dread and hide from the most. Society, society and its invisible clock. In every culture, we carry an unspoken timeline, one that dictates when and where you are “supposed” to hit major milestones. The big one that comes to mind is when women should be having children. Now, yes, there is an element of your own biological clock behind it – but I can’t help but feel as if there is such societal pressure to have children or start your family at a certain time! 35 hardly seems old enough to be considered geriatric.

The second is the pressures we set for ourselves, our ‘Identity Dissonance’. This idea of self-image comes from our formative years, when we can only see the people around us and don’t yet have a concept of the world. Now, of course, that is no fault of our own, but it simply acts as a catalyst for many people to create and carry an unconscious mental image of who they thought they would be at this stage in life. When in fact, not having an understanding of the world means you are unable to factor in reality to these goals, and as such your life does not match that fantasy. And as such your brain experiences identity dissonance, this is the gap between your current self and your projected future self.

The third is what I would consider to be the death of us all: social comparisons. Unfortunately, as much as it hurts to admit, human beings naturally evaluate their worth through social comparison. In daily life and especially the age of social media, we all suffer from an unfair data set: we are constantly comparing our messy, private behind-the-scenes struggles, to everyone else’s public curated lives. And as a result, our brains hunt down and notice every promotion or announcement advancing what we are currently living. It seems harsh as we completely overlook the quiet setbacks we face and seem to fixate on what we don’t have.

Perhaps it inherently answers the age-old question: what is the greed of man? We are forever wanting what we do not have, and perhaps even more frustratingly, we are forever convincing ourselves that what we do have is not quite enough. At twenty, I seem to have developed an extraordinary talent for wanting to be both the girl who has her life together and the girl who has absolutely no responsibilities whatsoever. I want a career, but I also want to spend my Friday nights acting out every bazar thought I’ve had that week. I want to be taken seriously, but I am not entirely sure I want to take myself seriously just yet. And perhaps therein lies the problem.

I think we have become rather obsessed with the idea of “locking in.” The phrase I’ve heard enough off! It suggests that we are somehow floating aimlessly through life until we decide to buckle down and become a functioning adult. But what exactly are we locking in for? A boyfriend? A first? A post-grad nine-to-five? And at what point does the pursuit of becoming the person we are supposed to be begin to overshadow the person we actually are? Is there really no room for play in my adult life?

I cannot help but wonder whether, in our desperate attempts to grow up, we are inadvertently losing the fundamentals that make being young so enjoyable. The freedom to make questionable decisions, to change our minds, to kiss someone we probably shouldn’t, and to spend an entire Saturday recovering from it. Is that really something we ought to be rushing to outgrow?

Perhaps the real art of growing up is learning that you do not have to lose yourself in order to find yourself. I can want or not want a boyfriend without needing one to validate where I am in life. I can want a career without needing to have it figured out by twenty. And I can certainly want to “lock in” without sacrificing the wonderfully ridiculous, slightly chaotic existence I have spent the last twenty years cultivating.

And so, to the boy who asked when I was going to get myself a boyfriend: I am not entirely sure. But if locking in means giving up Wii tennis with strangers, unsolicited boy advice with the girls, and the occasional existential crisis over a questionable kiss, I think I might just hold off a little longer.

After all, I have my entire life to grow up. Why on earth would I want to rush it?