Thrift Flipping 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing more annoying than finding a gorgeous top in the charity shop, only to realise that it is not your size. Or a dress that has a stunning fabric, but you’re not keen on the style. That is where thrift flipping comes into play. Sewing is such a useful skill, yet so many people don’t know how to do it. It has been really refreshing to see on social media that so many people are taking up clothes making and designing, and thus spreading awareness of sweatshops, ethical and sustainable fashion and underconsumption. As a child, I was always inclined towards making clothes and this hobby escalated when I got a sewing machine for my seventeenth birthday. I am now undertaking my second showcase as costume designer. Here is a list of all the tips and tricks I’ve picked up along the way:

Start off with minor alterations

One of the hardest parts of thrift-flipping is getting started. It is almost a guarantee that your first couple of projects won’t turn out how you want them to, and it can be discouraging to spend loads of time on a project that fails. So, this is why I would recommend starting off with very simple alterations. E.g.: hemming skirts, taking in tops…

Practice, practice, practice: work your way up

Following on from the last point, the more you practice, the better you will get. I may be stating the obvious, but it is the key to success.

Follow the seams

As a rule of thumb, if you are altering an item of clothing, sew parallel to the seams. This prevents bunching and pinching, and the fabric can fall as intended. Of course, this doesn’t apply to every project, but it is a good starting point, especially if you are unsure how an item has been constructed.

Use pre-existing clothes as a template

This is a gateway to patternmaking. Patterns refer to the paper templates used to cut the fabric pieces that make up clothing. It is very mathematical, and it requires strong abilities in problem solving, visualisation and equations. It’s kind of like an abstract version of trigonometry: it takes logic, creativity, experimentation and a lot of guesswork. If you are thinking of venturing into the world of patternmaking, I would highly recommend it, it opens a realm of creativity. In the meantime, using pre-existing clothes as a template is almost a cheat code for thrift-flipping. All you need to do is find an item of clothing that fits you, lay it on top of the clothing you want to alter. Trace around it, leaving an inch for seam allowance. Then you sew along the lines and voila!

elastic, popper buttons, stretchy material

These are three sewing supplies that make easy alterations. I like to sew elastic on the inside of shirts and tops to cinch them in and create a baby doll look. Popper buttons are good for when you don’t have a sewing machine as they don’t require buttonholes. Stretchy material is great for when you are reinventing an item. It reduces the likelihood of mistakes, and you can use it for lots of techniques, for example, lettuce hems.

Embellishments

Thrift-flipping doesn’t always have to involve changing or reconstruction. You can also add things, to make items more interesting. This could be anything from embroidery to beaded images. If you get on the right algorithm on Tik Tok, there are so many videos of creative ways people have upcycled their clothes. I recently watched a video of a girl who hammered curtain eyelets onto her pinstripe trousers, giving them a GANNI-esque look.

Charity and Vintage shops in Exeter:

Children’s Hospice Southwest, Sidwell St.

I may be biased as I work here, however it is my go-to charity shop. The owner is very fashionable and always picks out the best things to put out on the floor. She also orders in vintage clothing and sells it for a very fair price. The local nightclub, Time Piece, donates their unclaimed lost property twice a year, which always contains many Ralph Lauren jumpers, a couple of Carhart’s and the odd Deisel jacket.

2. Hospicare, Fore St.

There are 4 Hospicare’s in Exeter, one of their best traits in the £5 dinner suits they sell every winter, perfect for society balls. The one on Fore Street has a craft section where they sell fabrics, ribbons and all sorts of haberdashery. It also has a huge electronics & homeware section, where I have seen Canon cameras, acoustic guitars, Sonos speakers and so much more for a very good price. Finally, downstairs they sell everything for £1. Admittedly most of it is £1 for a reason, but I have discovered some gems down there.

3. Exeter Scrapstore, Belmont Park.

Tucked away in a little shed in the park, is a craft lover’s kryptonite. The scrapstore sells all sorts of materials and crafts which have been donated instead of going to landfill. The first room is your typical craft store, with ribbons, buttons, paper, ect. the second room works differently; you go in with a basket or bin bag and fill it up with anything you want. There are bins of scrap fabric, lace, wool and so many random things looking for a second life. A full binbag costs £9, and a basket is £5.50. It is perfect for a craft night or an artsy project.

4. University of Exeter Kilo Sales, The Great Hall.

Two or three times a year, an ad comes up on my Instagram for a kilo vintage sale being held in The Great Hall. Companies like UNIQ, To Be Worn Again and Second Life Fashion occupy the entire hall with rails and rails of vintage clothing. The prices are incredible and there are so many amazing threads on offer. It is definitely something to keep an eye out for.