Three Underrated Destinations to Add to Your Thailand Itinerary

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

Thailand is full of stunning beaches, bustling cities and vibrant street food scenes—but beyond the usual stops like Bangkok or Phuket, there are some hidden gems that deserve a spot on your travel list. If you’re looking to get off the beaten path without breaking the bank, these lesser-known destinations offer an incredible mix of culture, nature and history.

1. Koh Lanta

Koh Lanta is located in the Krabi province and is just a stone’s throw away from more popular Thai islands such as Koh Phi Phi. Koh Lanta offers a peaceful retreat with all of the perks of island life. Known for its uncrowded beaches and easy-going vibe, this is definitely the place to recharge between backpacking adventures. You can snorkel, dive or simply relax by the ocean, and thanks to a connecting bridge, the island is easily accessible by car or scooter.

Koh Lanta is also rich in natural beauty—crystal clear waters line one side of the island whilst the other side’s coastline is mostly taken up by mangrove forests. The mangroves are home to amazing wildlife, and it is definitely worth taking a long-tail boat ride around the area. Although a calm island, be careful to watch out for the Koh Lanta monkeys, who are known for having a rummage through your belongings if you forget to shut your hostel/hotel windows!

2. Kanchanaburi

Located in western Thailand, Kanchanaburi is a must for people who love all things history. It is home to the famous Bridge over the River Kwai and the recently uncovered prisoner of war camp—Hellfire Pass. Both locations are reminders of the brutalities that took place not that long ago. If visiting Hellfire Pass, it is often a tradition to bring a small flag of the Union Jack or of another country taken prisoner, as a sign of remembrance and to put the flag into a crack in the walls that were carved out by hand by the prisoners of war to make space for the railway. The town also features war cemeteries and museums that tell powerful stories of the past and how Kanchanaburi has changed ever since.

But it’s not all history—Kanchanaburi also offers jaw-dropping natural wonders like the famous Erawan waterfalls and sprawling national parks. If you’re seeking both learning and exploring, this destination offers a meaningful mix of education and adventure.

3. Sangkhla Buri

Near the Myanmar border is Sangkhla Buri—a culturally rich province surrounded by water and mountains. The area is home to the Mon people, an ethnic minority in Thailand with deep roots in the region. A popular location to visit in the area is the Mon Bridge—the longest wooden bridge in Thailand, and at 6 am every day, there is an alms offering to the local monks. Further along the river, there is the underwater temple that, depending on the levels of the reservoir, is accessible by boat and is a reminder of some of the troubles the Mon people have faced in Thailand, as their temple was submerged by the building of a dam.

If you fancy travelling even closer to the border, the Three Pagoda Pass is right next to the Myanmar border and although on Thai soil, you will be surrounded by Myanmar on three sides. The site is a reminder of Myanmar and Thailand’s turbulent past, as it is a site of previous invasions and was used by the Japanese in WW2.

Sangkhla Buri is a peaceful destination, but due to its location, travellers may encounter a military checkpoint when driving. However, in my experience, these are routine and quick, with the Thai soldiers at the checkpoints being very friendly, especially to tourists. If you’re eager to experience Thailand’s cultural diversity and reflect on its complex history, Sangkhla Buri is a rewarding stop that few tourists reach.