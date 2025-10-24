The Ultimate Couples Costume Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Its coming up to that time of the year again, with its orange glow and spooky screams: Halloween.

In my opinion this is one of the best celebrations of the year, and at uni its even better. A chance to dress up and be whoever you want. Whether that’s a Barden Bella, a sexy nurse, Indiana Jones or even Magic Mike, the possibilities are endless. It’s a chance to go out, have fun and let loose.

If you’re in a relationship, it’s a fun chance to dress up with your partner in a cute couple’s costume and have the best night together.

This article is going to explore a range of different costume ideas for couples this Halloween.

Starting off strong: Ratatouille. This is a super cute costume idea, where one of you can dress up as Remi the rat (a cute rat, ofc!) and one of you can be Linguine. A cute white corset, a pair of ears, a white shirt and an apron with a chef’s hat will make the perfect couple’s costume!

Alternatively, Padme and Anakin is a classic! If you’re a Star Wars fan, then this fun and sexy Halloween costume is right up your street! Get yourself a couple of lightsabre’s, a Jedi cloak and a little white outfit and that will do just the trick.

A prisoner and a police officer is another popular costume idea. You will see tonnes of people on Halloween dressed in orange jumpsuits, covered in tattoos, carrying handcuffs and flashing their badges all over town.

Or if you are like me and my boyfriend, Gru and a Minion will make the perfect couples costume! A pointy noise, yellow paint and a dungarees is all you need to spice up your night.

Other ideas for couples include: