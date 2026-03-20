The Tried-and-Tested Exeter Hangover Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all experienced one absolutely dreadful hangover. The hangover that left an irreversible mark on that one spirit or cider that you can now only have sparingly. After experiencing such an event myself a few years ago, I vowed to never go through it again. I think I have mastered the ultimate hangover survival guide, to ensure that both you and I do not have to experience such a catastrophically soul-destroying day once again.

Post-night out food.

Hits 1000x better after the club and will help to soak up all those shots. My go-to’s are Efes, Taco Bell, or Maccies. Plus, they are all absolutely delish.

Drink, drink, drink.

And, no, I do not mean more alcohol once you get home. Chug a whole bottle of water right before you go to bed, and then refill it before you fall asleep. I know a whole bottle seems like a lot of water at once, but this step is vital to prevent a bad hangover. Once you wake up, chug again and repeat this all morning because you will be suuuppperrr dehydrated. This will make you feel 100x better, trust me.

Keys, phone, purse, lip liner.

Double check you have made it home with all of your most important belongings… Fingers crossed because it is never guaranteed.

Breakfast…at 12am

Once you’ve woken up and drank 100 bucketful’s of water, eat some toast or something plain. Or, if you want to push the boat out go out for a cute little brunch and a debrief. Also, this is the perfect time to go through your camera roll and triple check you didn’t make any disastrous phone calls or send any regretful messages to anyone in particular. We’ve all been there…

Hair wash and reset

A shower and hair wash after a night out is literally the best feeling everrrr. Maybe angle the day for a selfcare day and give your nails a paint, or clean your room. Will make you feel so much more put together.

Library?

If you’re feeling productive, maybe get a cheeky pret coffee and do some work in the library. Helps you get back into a routine and feel like you’ve actually done something with your day!

So, there you go. Basically just food, water, food!! But doing all of these steps has prevented a hangover in 3 years, so I thought I’d share just in case you have just experienced your life-altering hangover recently.