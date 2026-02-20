The Return of the 90s Lip Liner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 90s lip liner has made a comeback and the make-up girlies are loving it! As with many trends, it always returns and I’m kind of obsessed with it. The overlining with a slightly dark brown tone, combined with a lipstick and an added bonus of lipgloss, is just chefs kiss.

Think of all the 90s it girls, and their red carpet looks that showcased this perfectly. Aaliyah, Nia Long, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, these are just some of the celebrities that rocked this look ever so effortlessly.

Today, this beauty look has taken a fresh twist, creating a more gentle & blended lip, rather than the stark contrast the 90s lip gave.

Why has the 90s Lip Returned?

The 90s were an era that remains one of the most iconic for the beauty and fashion industry, we can’t seem to get enough of it. There was something in the air during this period that made everything and anything look mesmerising, and the 90s lip liner is most definitely one of them.

By subtly combining the darker shade lip linear with your natural lip colour, it naturally plumps your lips and enhances its shape. It creates perfectly sculpted lips, that compliment any face type. Apply a finishing touch of lip gloss and watch how it completes your whole look.

How to Achieve this Look

Choose the right lip linear shade

You must choose a shade that is one or two shades darker than your natural lip tone in order for this look to work. These are most commonly browns or rosy pink colours. There are practically no makeup brands that don’t have a lip liner product, which means you have an endless pick to choose from.

My personal favourites are :

Charlotte Tilbury – Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Huda Beauty – Lip Contour

Rhode – Skin Contouring Lip Pencil

Slightly Overline

The key to achieving this look is to first trace the outline of your lips, then gently go above your lip, still making sure to keep it as natural as possible. Now you can add slightly more colour to your cupid’s bow, trust me, it does wonders!

Blend

Using the tip of your finger, blend out your lip linear so it seamlessly melts into your lips.

Add colour

Now that you have completed the lip liner stage, you can have fun with it by adding whatever colour you would like to your lips. Whether that be a natural nude, a bright red or a classic 90s mocha lip, the choice is yours.

Tip – add a slighter lighter colour to the centre of your lips and then a little bit of gloss to complete the look.

This lip trend will not be leaving anytime soon; if anything, she is a staple. Good trends never go out of style, and this is certainly the case for the ’90s lip. It’s nostalgic, timeless and chic all in one – whether you’re off to uni, a girls’ brunch, or a fancy dinner. This lip will serve looks no matter the occasion.

XOXO,

Idman