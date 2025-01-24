The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think everyone wants that easy, stress-free 10-minute makeup routine that still looks flawlessly perfect – a cheat code for everyday life. So, I’m going to give you 4 of the most simple and easy products that seem to be loved by so many women.

Merit Beauty – The Minimalist

The perfect blend of foundation and concealer, this handy complexion stick replaces both in your make-up bag. With 30 shades to choose from, there truly is something for everyone, and Merit’s convenient shade finder makes purchasing make-up online feel like a dream. It boasts a creamy consistency infused with skin care ingredients, making it suitable for all skin types. It provides hydration for dry skin while remaining breathable for oily skin. It is also buildable, making it ideal for everyday wear or special occasions. Additionally, it is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t cause acne. It’s my holy grail of products and never fails to disappoint.

E.L.F – Glossy Lip Stain

A gloss that stays vibrant all day? Yes, please! This pocket-sized lip product blends a gloss and a stain: it glides on like a gloss but lasts like a stain, giving you the best of both worlds. It’s hydrating and lasts all day with just one swipe. With over 2,300 reviews averaging 4.4 stars on the Elf site, this really is a favourite among those looking to upgrade their routine and look good all day with minimal effort. It’s only £6 and comes in seven shades; it’s a winner in my books!

Rare Beauty – Always an Optimist 4-In-1 Mist

This spray is a lightweight mist that settles with a dewy consistency and can hydrate, prime, set, and refresh your makeup. It is packed full of skincare ingredients to keep your skin hydrated and nourished without being oily, providing you with a perfect glow that lasts all day, no matter what you are doing. Furthermore, it contains no ingredients that may cause acne, making it safe for all skin types. Additionally, it helps to minimise the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles, giving it a blurring effect as well

Charlotte Tilbury – Easy Eye Wand

Undoubtedly the easiest makeup product of all time! Swipe the colour onto your eyes and blend it out with a brush or your finger, and you’ve created an effortlessly easy eye makeup look that takes less than 5 minutes. The Charlotte Tilbury wand comes in 5 shimmering shades that are perfect for a night out. Additionally, most drugstore brands do eyeshadow pencils, but the Charlotte Tilbury Easy Eye Wand offers a beautifully packaged product and a touch of glitter (what more could you want?)

Rare Beauty – Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Yes, you’ve seen this product all over your social media, with people raving about it, and it truly is as good as they say. It comes in both dewy and matte formulations, but it remains hydrating in both. Additionally, it boasts a massive range of 13 colours (no surprise from this brand), so you can really find whatever blush you desire here. Not only that, but you only need the smallest dab of the product, so it will genuinely last you ages. I have personally had mine for over a year, and it’s not even half empty! It’s also dermatologist tested, meaning it’s suitable for sensitive skin, and its lightweight formula ensures it won’t interfere with any other layers of makeup.

