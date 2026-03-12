The Most Iconic Oscar’s Looks over the Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the lead up to cinema’s most anticipated night of the year, I thought I would have a look back at some looks from throughout the years. From Cher in the seventies to Halle Berry in the 2000s, read on for an education in the outfits rated a ten out of ten on the Sadie Scale!

Jane Fonda in Yves Saint Laurent – 1972

Since I was fourteen, if there’s one way to get my attention on a night with so mant fantastic outfits, it’s to put a woman in a suit. Add on the shag haircut, minimal make-up, and the unparalleled aura she expelled, and Jane Fonda had to make my list for the year she one Best Actress for Klute. Stylish, elegant, unexpected.

Cher in Bob Mackie – 1974

The sheer, pastel dress that emitted light and whimsy was so perfectly suited for Cher that no one else could have pulled it off. With a sequined flower at the neck, she said let’s have fun on this stressful night. A very subversive look for the seventies, Cher rewrote the Oscar’s red carpet rulebook with this dress; it’s no wonder it makes my (very serious and objective…) list.

Winona Ryder in Vintage – 1996

The gothic queen, our vampire deity, Winona Ryder subverted possible expectations for going for a light look in 1996, wearing a champagne toned flapper-style dress. Styled so perfectly, she exudes elegance and grace whilst maintaining that classic Winona-ness that we love her for. The effort behind the look is so evident, and you can just tell that she really channeled herself into the outfit, evidenced even more so by the classic vintage and accurate references to the era.

Angelina Jolie in Mark Bouwer – 2004

Backless dresses will always get me. Add a plunging neckline, runched waist, and elegant silky shawl aspect and i’m head over heels. Put that on Angelina Jolie and i’m down on one knee! I love a seemingly simple look, and as with all the best ones, when you look for longer than a second you can see all of the ways the style was just made for Jolie. Gorgeous!

Halle Berry in Elie Saab – 2002

When I think of Iconic Oscar’s looks from the past, a few float through my brain, but none more so than Halle Berry’s 2002 dress. Collecting best actress, as the first black woman to do so, in a rich, almost royal dress, no one was more gorgeous that night. The sheer top compliments the deep reds of the skirt to create a perfectly balanced dress. I need it in my wardrobe now!

Cate Blanchett in Gaultier – 2000

Finally, my favourite ever Oscar’s look – a long, sleek, open-back black dress paired with gold jewellery, including a neck piece that sat down her back extenuating her figure and the effects of the dress. Along with a smoky eye and sleek bun, Cate was the definition of beauty and elegance that night, placing her at the forefront of fashion during her rise to A-list actress status.