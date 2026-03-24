The Kennedys and their continuous influence on today’s society

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For almost a century, the Kennedys have been referred to as America’s answer to a royal family. With this title, their influence has dominated not only the states but has made its way into mainstream culture and has a continuous effect on modern society. Not only is the family name mentioned in the best unreleased Frank Ocean song, but an institution that has harboured the ideal American values that have been a staple to achieve the American dream. They are a constant source of influence and inspiration for many and continue to have the same dominance today as they did when JFK was first elected. The family has stood the test of time and has a variety of ways in which they remain relevant and talked about in modern day.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

With Ryan Murphy’s new limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, it has given the Kennedys an opportunity to once again influence the masses, in particular Gen Z. Since the show aired, the impact has been one that almost no one could ignore. Carolyn’s minimalistic and designer style is once again dominating wardrobes with an influx of women wearing muted tones, tortoise shell head bands, small, framed sunglasses and anything Calvin Klein. Her influence both in the 90’s, and today, is one that can be compared to Diana, Madonna and what the Kardashians strive to achieve. Not only does her style remain a fascination and fixation, but her overall persona and attitude, with only a mere 30 seconds of audio existing that includes her voice, the mystery of her remains as something so alluring and intriguing. It’s become impossible to open TikTok, Instagram or Pinterest without seeing a story time, or an outfit breakdown or a scene from Love Story, showing just how easily the Kennedys influence society.

Similarly, the influence of JFK Jr cannot be ignored. Just like his wife, he has dominated the media in both the 90s and current day. In the Upper East Side, men have been spotted sporting the backwards cap paired with a baggy brown suit, some even on bikes. You could argue that these are signs of a performative male but this is a style I’m personally very excited to see back in fashion. The men are taking business casual to the next level, and it is only time before this craze hits the finance bros in London. So, when you’re next on the central line, keep your eyes peeled. In JFK’s lifetime he also created the magazine George, in which he fused politics and pop culture, a trend that is present more than ever today. John understood how the media and the consumption of media worked and how it was going to evolve in the 21st century, George was ahead of its time and is just another example of the Kennedys creating a trend for future generations to follow.

Jack Schlossberg

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg, just like many men in his family, has become a prominent figure in New York politics. As of today, his CV includes being both a writer for media outlets, like The Washington Post and Time, as well as a political commentator, with his new venture campaigning to become the Democratic candidate for New York’s 12th congressional district. With his campaign slogan being ‘Believe In Something Again’ he aims to give people, especially young citizens, a voice in New York once again. He has become an internet sensation and is wildly loved by Gen Z (especially my uni house, he’s on our smash fridge) through his anti-trump campaign, his passion to educate and involve people in politics and understand the ever-changing needs of New York City. He has become a symbol of hope not only for New York City, but for America itself. He has become a Kennedy that people can rely on once again and reinforces the ideals that the Kennedys have always promoted. Schlossberg’s Raya account was also leaked this year, reminding the public that millennials are both funny and husband material. His profile includes 2010s classics such as Beauty and the Beat showing us he remains likeable and personable. Just like his uncle, he showcases politics as cool and worthwhile and remains focused on the lives of the real people around him.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr

As everyone has gathered by now, the Kennedy men love politics and Robert is no exception. However, unlike Jack, Robert has turned on the Democratic Party and now runs as an independent candidate. His influence on today’s society is a controversial, and at times dangerous one, as he is known for spreading ‘fake news’ and claims his advice is professional. This was clearly shown when a federal judge had to block his campaign against child vaccinations as he created a smear campaign for them, preaching misinformation that can potentially harm the future generation. His influence on medical advice has been loud but equally ignored with his takes on Covid vaccines being not only untrue but highly racist and homophobic. He is a Kennedy that has become a clown, showing that even a prestigious family like the Kennedys all have that one uncle you hope never comes for Christmas. As well as this, Robert is known for his contributions to conspiracy theories and consistently adds to those of his father’s and uncle’s assassinations. This can feed a niche in society but is overall not a very positive attribution and is usually used in reference to his own paranoia and concerns. Overall, Robert’s influence on this generation either resonates with the MAGA supporters or gets ignored by literally anyone else.

Overall, the Kennedys remain a hot topic in 2026. They provide a multitude of influence, ranging from fashion, politics and apparently even conspiracy theories. They are an American family like no other and have been the only family unit to stand the test of time, overcome deaths and changes and still be so well loved. They are, even in modern day, the American Dream. The ideal life and respected family. They are a pillar to what many Americans still wish to achieve today, which is why the influence is still so heavily documented and talked about.