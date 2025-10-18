The Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer : Is It Worth The Hype?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concealer is an essential makeup item for every look, but the wrong product can completely ruin your makeup. This powerful product, when chosen correctly, can cover dark circles, redness & blemishes and decrease dullness. The Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer has become the latest beauty craze, discussed by influencers, makeup artists and beauty lovers. But the question is still unanswered; is it really worth the hype?

Hourglass is a brand name that has been increasing in popularity over the years, known as a cruelty-free company with its minimalist packing, cutting-edge formulas and environmentally friendly practices. The Hourglass Illusion Luminous Glow Foundation SPF 30 or the Veil Mineral Primer are just two products that showcase how this brand brings beauty and skincare together.

The Vanish Airbrush Concealer is one of their most popular products, its full coverage and waterproof with a smooth creamy texture. This concealer matches its name perfectly “airbrush”, which is exactly what its designed to be; light on skin with a blurred effect.

Lets breakdown the formula and find out what makes this concealer so distinctive:

High Coverage – It’s full coverage to blemish and conceal effectively. It is advised to use a minimal amount, especially under the eyes, to prevent a cakey look. Remember less is always more.

Finish – The liquid nature of this concealer, creates a flawless finish that reduces the likelihood of creases.

Durability – Its longevity is another reason why this concealer seems to be so popular, lasting up to 16 hours without smudging or settling into fine lines.

Shades – The days of non inclusive concealer shades are over! Hourglass has a wide variety of shades for various different undertones, making it simpler to find the right shade match for you.

With all of these factors combined, it is becoming understandable why the Hourglass concealer is becoming a staple in the makeup bag.

The Vanish Seamless Finish Brush

In combination with the concealer, Hourglass released the Vanish Seamless Finish Concealer Brush, creating the ultimate brush and concealer duo. The angled design of the brush differs from traditional concealer brushes, to mirror the fingertip-style application.

This revolutionary designed brush, helps to gently blend the concealer without excessively spreading the product, creating the desired airbrush finished. Perfect for the under-eye, where extra care needs to be taking when blending. Hourglass is a luxury makeup brand, making it understanding why the concealer is priced higher than drugstore concealers, purchasing this concealer is an investment that doesn’t go to waste.

So, is the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer as good as its raved to be? Quite simply – yes it is worthy of all the attention. If you are looking for a full coverage concealer with a smooth finish and are willing to look past the price tag, then this product is the one for you. Alongside the Vanish Seamless Finish Brush, you have a very powerful duo that can change your makeup game for the better.

All in all, this concealer is well worth investing in!

XOXO, Idman