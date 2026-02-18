The Best Audiobooks to Listen to on the Go

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reading is my favourite hobby, but being in university means I rarely have time to actually sit down and escape into a good book. That’s why I turn to audiobooks. Whether I’m walking to campus, cleaning the kitchen or going for a run with my dog, they are my favourite form of company. So, if you’re thinking about giving audiobooks a go (or just want something new to listen to), here are my recommendations.

Project Hail Mary – Andy Weir

First and foremost is my all-time favourite audiobook, Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. Narrated by Ray Porter, this sci-fi novel follows teacher Ryland Grace as he wakes up on a spaceship with no recollection of who he is or why he is there. As his memories slowly return, he realises he was sent on a mission to save Earth from an alien microorganism that is dimming the sun. He meets an alien ally on the way, who is brilliantly voiced in the audiobook, and they work together to save their planets. I was so invested in this book that I managed to get completely lost in the forest when walking my dog because I was too focused on listening. Ray Porter makes the audiobook so engaging, and if you’re new to audiobooks, I would highly recommend this one.

Fourth Wing – Rebecca Yarros

If you are an avid reader, you have probably heard of the BookTok phenomenon, Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. The romantasy follows Violet Sorrengail as she is forced into the riders’ quadrant of Basgiath War College to become a dragon rider rather than a scribe. She faces deadly training and constant threats from her fellow cadets, including the infamous wingleader Xaden Riorson. Although I initially read this book, I wanted to do a reread before the third book was released and decided to turn to the audiobook. This one was a little different, as it was a dramatised adaptation that was produced with a full cast of actors, cinematic sound effects and music. This was a truly immersive experience, and I was so hooked that I would travel the long way home in my car just to have more time to listen. Sometimes, I would both read and listen to the book, and I did the same with the sequel. If you love fantasy and romance but struggle to concentrate, this dramatised audiobook makes the story feel effortless to follow.

Happy Place – Emily Henry

This Emily Henry book is a personal favourite of mine. I wasn’t sure when I started it because I’m not the biggest fan of second chance romance, but to say I was pleasantly surprised would be an understatement. The story follows Harriet and Wyn who broke up months ago but must fake their relationship for the sake of their annual summer trip with their friends. It highlights the emotional complexities of a relationship, with frequent flashbacks that detail the evolution of their love story. The audiobook for this novel is truly a favourite of mine and one that I return to when I want something comforting but emotional. The narration perfectly captures both the humour and the heartbreak and is great for those who want to get lost in a great love story, whether that’s on a long walk or during a late-night listen.

The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides

If you are in the mood for something darker, this is my go-to psychological thriller. This novel by Alex Michaelides follows Alicia Berenson, a famous painter, who stops speaking after allegedly murdering her husband. She is admitted to a secure psychiatric unit and attracts the attention of forensic psychotherapist Theo Faber, who is determined to break her silence. The audiobook was really easy to follow, with short chapters, so it was perfect for my walk to campus. The plot twist was so shocking that I audibly gasped in the middle of the supermarket and gained some concerned looks. This is perfect if you want something fast-paced and gripping to make even the most boring journeys more exciting.