The 2026 Grammys: A Night That Made History

February 1st marked the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, and there is a lot to talk about. From show-stopping performances to wins that made music history, this year’s Grammys is one we are likely to remember. Let’s go through some of the record-breaking moments from this magical night.

Bad Bunny made Grammy history as the first Latin artist to win Album of the Year for his album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which is entirely Spanish-language. He beat huge artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Tyler, The Creator, proving that Latin music is now shaping the future of global pop, and fans couldn’t be happier. It immediately went viral on social media, with fans calling the win historic and long overdue. During his acceptance speech, he used the moment to speak out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, stating, “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.” This was just one of his three awards won that evening, and he is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8th.

Kendrick Lamar won five awards at the 2026 Grammys, including Record of the Year for his song Luther featuring SZA. This iconic duo collaborated both on his newest album GNX and even toured together last year. He officially became the most-awarded rapper in the history of the Grammys, having now won 27 awards. This beats JAY-Z’s previous record of 25 Grammys, marking a huge historic moment for this award ceremony. His other wins included Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance. This follows his previous wins from 2025, where he won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. Kendrick Lamar has become one of the most influential voices in hip-hop, and this latest sweep of awards has firmly cemented him as one of the greatest artists in Grammy history.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards was also a huge moment for female artists, with both the Song of the Year and Best New Artist being awarded to Billie Eilish for her song Wildflower and Olivia Dean, who broke out in the industry last year. Both artists chose to deliver a passionate political message in their speeches against ICE, with Olivia Dean announcing, “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant” and “I’m a product of bravery”. Lady Gaga also won awards for Best pop vocal album for Mayhem and Best dance pop recording for Abracadabra. She spoke out for women in the industry sharing, “I just wanna say for women in music, I know sometimes when you’re in the studio with a bunch of guys it can be hard, but I urge you to always listen to yourself” during her acceptance speech. These female artists, along with many others, used their voices to shape the industry and the culture around it, proving that the Grammys is not just about awards but about representation and change.

Film director Steven Spielberg, also made history after achieving EGOT status with his first Grammy win. He won this Grammy for Best Music Film for the documentary Music for John Williams. He added this to his previously won Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards, marking an exceptional achievement and rare milestone in the industry.

This year’s Grammys proved that music is no longer just about entertainment, but about influence and change in a world that needs it now more than ever. From historic wins to powerful voices, the night was a reminder that artists have the power to create a new future for the Grammys, one we should all tune into.