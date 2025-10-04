The Best Castles You Have to Travel to in England

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-titled castle expert, I’m here to share my top five favourite castles that I’ve visited in

England. I’ve been to many, and there are still quite a few on my list to see, but these are the

main five that I would recommend to everyone. They are: Dover Castle, Warwick Castle,

Windsor Castle, Arundel Castle, and the Tower of London. Though spread across the

country, they all originate from roughly the same historical period. Let me explain why visiting

these castles is an essential experience.

Dover Castle – Kent

Last year, for my nineteenth birthday, I visited Dover Castle. Built on the famous White Cliffs

of Dover by William the Conqueror, it comes with centuries of history. The castle has been

expanded by many kings over the years and has withstood several sieges. More recently, it

played a key role in World War II, helping the British rescue soldiers from Dunkirk. Dover

hosts various events throughout the year, though it’s most popular in the summer. Visitors

are drawn not only by the stunning architecture but also by the secret wartime tunnels

beneath the castle, which you can explore. I didn’t know this when I visited, but they also

offer a bunker-themed escape room, which sounds like a great challenge if you enjoy

puzzles. Overall, I’d highly recommend Dover Castle for its incredible views and exciting,

multi-layered history.

Warwick Castle – Warwickshire

The next castle I’d recommend is Warwick Castle, which I visited for my eighteenth birthday,

you might be noticing a pattern here. This castle is equally impressive, both for its rich

history and the events it hosts. I was lucky enough to catch a jousting tournament and

explore the Dungeons, both of which were fantastic. They also offer a live trebuchet launch,

which is something you can’t really see anywhere else. Warwick Castle is on the pricier side

due to its extensive grounds and immersive exhibits, but it’s worth every penny. With so

much to see and do, it’s more than just a castle, it’s a full day out. I’d recommend Warwick

Castle for its interactive experiences, historical richness, and entertainment value.

Windsor Castle – Berkshire

A more recent visit of mine was to Windsor Castle. It was a spontaneous trip with friends and

included an essential stop at Fleet Services! Windsor was definitely worth the journey aside

from the extremely expensive parking. The castle is still used today by the royal family, so

while it’s massive and remarkably well-preserved, much of it is not open to the public. It’s

most famously known as the venue for royal weddings, including that of Prince Harry and

Meghan Markle. Inside, the castle showcases centuries of royal history, including displays of

historic weaponry and Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, which was absolutely stunning. One of

the highlights was the incredible ceilings, some of which apparently took over five years to

design and paint. If you can stomach the parking fees, Windsor Castle is a fantastic day out.

Arundel Castle – West Sussex

Every year for my birthday, I now have a tradition of visiting a castle (especially the

expensive ones, since my parents are paying!). This year, I chose Arundel Castle. It’s a

stunning site dating back to the time of William the Conqueror, and it’s absolutely huge. The

gardens are beautiful, and there’s even a chapel that had a suspicious smell of a certain

green plant ;). The castle features several historical rooms, including one that was once slept

in by Queen Victoria. The keep provides an incredible view of the sea and the surrounding

Arundel area. If you’ve got a parent willing to treat you to a high-end castle experience,

Arundel Castle is the perfect choice.

The Tower of London – London

The final castle I want to mention is the Tower of London. Although I didn’t visit it for a

birthday, it was still an unforgettable experience. This is probably the most well-known castle

on the list and, because it’s located in central London, it’s very accessible. The

Tower is iconic for its brutal executions, its role as a royal prison, and, of course, as the

home of the Crown Jewels. Built in 1078, the Tower has served many functions throughout

its history, including a mint, zoo, armoury, and royal residence. Today, you can explore all of

these aspects through detailed exhibitions. The chapel, where Henry VI is rumoured to have

been murdered, is especially haunting. As the most iconic castle in the country, the Tower of

London truly lives up to its reputation and is a must see, even if you’re not a history

enthusiast.