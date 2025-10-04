The Best Castles You Have to Travel to in England

As a self-titled castle expert, I’m here to share my top five favourite castles that I’ve visited in
England. I’ve been to many, and there are still quite a few on my list to see, but these are the
main five that I would recommend to everyone. They are: Dover Castle, Warwick Castle,
Windsor Castle, Arundel Castle, and the Tower of London. Though spread across the
country, they all originate from roughly the same historical period. Let me explain why visiting
these castles is an essential experience.
Dover Castle – Kent
Last year, for my nineteenth birthday, I visited Dover Castle. Built on the famous White Cliffs
of Dover by William the Conqueror, it comes with centuries of history. The castle has been
expanded by many kings over the years and has withstood several sieges. More recently, it
played a key role in World War II, helping the British rescue soldiers from Dunkirk. Dover
hosts various events throughout the year, though it’s most popular in the summer. Visitors
are drawn not only by the stunning architecture but also by the secret wartime tunnels
beneath the castle, which you can explore. I didn’t know this when I visited, but they also
offer a bunker-themed escape room, which sounds like a great challenge if you enjoy
puzzles. Overall, I’d highly recommend Dover Castle for its incredible views and exciting,
multi-layered history.
Warwick Castle – Warwickshire
The next castle I’d recommend is Warwick Castle, which I visited for my eighteenth birthday,
you might be noticing a pattern here. This castle is equally impressive, both for its rich
history and the events it hosts. I was lucky enough to catch a jousting tournament and
explore the Dungeons, both of which were fantastic. They also offer a live trebuchet launch,
which is something you can’t really see anywhere else. Warwick Castle is on the pricier side
due to its extensive grounds and immersive exhibits, but it’s worth every penny. With so
much to see and do, it’s more than just a castle, it’s a full day out. I’d recommend Warwick
Castle for its interactive experiences, historical richness, and entertainment value.
Windsor Castle – Berkshire
A more recent visit of mine was to Windsor Castle. It was a spontaneous trip with friends and
included an essential stop at Fleet Services! Windsor was definitely worth the journey aside
from the extremely expensive parking. The castle is still used today by the royal family, so
while it’s massive and remarkably well-preserved, much of it is not open to the public. It’s
most famously known as the venue for royal weddings, including that of Prince Harry and
Meghan Markle. Inside, the castle showcases centuries of royal history, including displays of
historic weaponry and Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, which was absolutely stunning. One of
the highlights was the incredible ceilings, some of which apparently took over five years to
design and paint. If you can stomach the parking fees, Windsor Castle is a fantastic day out.
Arundel Castle – West Sussex
Every year for my birthday, I now have a tradition of visiting a castle (especially the
expensive ones, since my parents are paying!). This year, I chose Arundel Castle. It’s a
stunning site dating back to the time of William the Conqueror, and it’s absolutely huge. The
gardens are beautiful, and there’s even a chapel that had a suspicious smell of a certain
green plant ;). The castle features several historical rooms, including one that was once slept
in by Queen Victoria. The keep provides an incredible view of the sea and the surrounding
Arundel area. If you’ve got a parent willing to treat you to a high-end castle experience,
Arundel Castle is the perfect choice.
The Tower of London – London
The final castle I want to mention is the Tower of London. Although I didn’t visit it for a
birthday, it was still an unforgettable experience. This is probably the most well-known castle
on the list and, because it’s located in central London, it’s very accessible. The
Tower is iconic for its brutal executions, its role as a royal prison, and, of course, as the
home of the Crown Jewels. Built in 1078, the Tower has served many functions throughout
its history, including a mint, zoo, armoury, and royal residence. Today, you can explore all of
these aspects through detailed exhibitions. The chapel, where Henry VI is rumoured to have
been murdered, is especially haunting. As the most iconic castle in the country, the Tower of
London truly lives up to its reputation and is a must see, even if you’re not a history
enthusiast.