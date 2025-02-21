Sustainable ways to update your wardrobe this spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking to update your style for spring? The student budget and concerns about waste and overconsumption mean that buying new pieces is not always feasible, sustainable, or desirable. Here’s five ways to change up your style for free (or very cheaply) this spring!

Upcycling and DIY

Are you creative and crafty? Add a patch, embroidery, or embellishments to existing items in your wardrobe to make them unique. You could cut up that oddly-fitting t-shirt to turn it into a cropped tee, or chop the bottom off of those trousers that seem to drag through every puddle you encounter. In a slightly shameless promo, why not come along to our top beading social on Tuesday 25th February and try your hand at embellishing a top? The possibilities for upcycling are endless, and this is a great way to put your own stamp on your clothes and stand out from the crowd!

organise your wardrobe

Dig through the depths of your wardrobe and reacquaint yourself with all the clothes you own. You can see what no longer fits, what needs repairing/altering, and what doesn’t fit your style anymore, as well as those forgotten clothes pushed to the back of your cupboards. This is definitely a daunting task, and one I always put off. However, being aware of all the clothes you own opens up way more outfit possibilities to pick from. As a bit of a clothes hoarder, I always end up discovering rogue tops that I’d forgotten, and you may find a hidden gem to wear on your next night out or to impress your classmates in your 9am lecture.

clothes swap

Housemates. Friends. Siblings. Following your closet organising session, assemble as many people as you can to go through their unloved pieces and see what you can swap with each other. Last year, I made a private story on Snapchat where I let my friends pick from anything I no longer wanted. This is such a fun way to experiment with new garments, and some of my favourite items are my best friends’ cast-offs. You can also be reassured that your clothes won’t end up in landfill, as is often the risk of donating unwanted clothes to charity shops, because you know your fellow swappers will get use out of them.

try new combinations

Sometimes when it feels like you’ve got nothing to wear or you hate all of your clothes, the real problem is that you’ve got bored of them and wear the same combinations day after day. Your closet organisation may have unearthed some forgotten pieces, which you can now incorporate into your outfits to try something new. Apps like Whering allow you to catalogue all of your garments and make collages of your items, again to pair different items together. Similarly, have a look on Pinterest for specific items that you’re struggling to style or want to get more use out of, to see how the it girls are wearing it. This will give you some ready-made combinations, and I’m sure some of them will be easy to recreate with items you already have.

accessorise

After feeling fed up with wearing jeans all the time, I decided to invest in a vibrant leopard print belt on Vinted. This has given my outfits a new lease of life, as it feels like I’m wearing something completely different and undoubtedly cool, despite the only change being adding a simple belt. Similarly, adding accessories like a scarf, a hat, or even funky socks can add a different texture, colour, or pattern to your outfit, again transforming your ‘fit without having to actually purchase any more items. Again, look through accessories you already own before rushing to buy new ones – there’s bound to be something hiding in your wardrobe that will do the trick!

Rather than buying new this spring, try to make use of what you have already, and find ways to make your style as uniquely ‘you’ as possible. Your clothes are one of the best ways to express yourself, and these five techniques are fairly easy and offer fun ways to be creative with your clothes this spring.