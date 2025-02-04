Sustainable travel resolutions for the eco-conscious explorer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Travelling the world offers incredible experiences and opportunities, but it also often comes at an environmental cost. As awareness of climate change and over-tourism grows, more travellers are seeking ways to explore sustainably. Whether you’re a seasoned backpacker or are starting your eco-conscious journey, adopting sustainable travel resolutions can significantly reduce your impact. Here are some practical ways to travel responsibly while still making unforgettable memories!

1. Chose low-impact transportation

One of the most effective ways to minimise your carbon footprint is by choosing greener transport options. Trains, buses, and boats are far more sustainable than flying – particularly for short haul journeys. According to the Met office, travelling by train – rather than flying – can save as much as 97% of the CO2 a plane would produce per person. If flying is necessary, opt for direct flights to reduce fuel consumption and consider airlines with carbon offset programmes – such as British Airways. Finally, embrace slow travel! Staying in one place longer and exploring locally reduces emissions and fosters deeper cultural connections.

Options for international travel that isn’t flying:

Buses – Flixbus offer multiple journeys to cities all across Europe!

Train – the Eurostar connects London directly to cities across France, Belgium and The Netherlands.

Boat – Consider options from cruising companies as well as ferries that connect to Europe.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/climate/getclimateready/sustainable-travel

2. Reduce waste while travelling

Waste management varies all around the world, and in many places, recycling isn’t an option. Minimising waste can be difficult sometimes but investigating in reusables can help mitigate this. For example, refuse plastic straws and waste and instead come prepared with reusable cutlery, bags, straws etc. Choosing solid toiletries such as shampoo bars and soap bars can also cut down on plastic waste and they are also easier to carry, taking up less space if you are backpacking or travelling light.

3. Prioritise ethical wildlife and nature experiences

Many tourist activities exploit animals and can harm natural habitats. Avoid attractions that involve direct contact with animals such as elephant rides or captive dolphin shows. Choose ethical wildlife sanctuaries that prioritise conservation and rehabilitation – Peta Uk say to check a sanctuaries Global federation of animal sanctuaries (GFAS) accreditation to see if they are actually ethical or are using ‘ethical’ as an advertising technique. Finally, remember to follow leave no trace principles when hiking or visiting natural sites to preserve eco-systems.

https://www.peta.org.uk/blog/animal-sanctuary/

Find a Sanctuary GFAS website to find accredited animal sanctuaries

4. Support local communities

Sustainable travel isn’t just about the environment – it’s also about social responsibility. Eating locally owned restaurants instead of international chains supports local economies and is a fantastic way to eat authentic local cuisine. Furthermore, purchasing souvenirs from artisans rather than mass-produced goods reduces unnecessary waste and gives your souvenirs a higher value.

5. Offset your carbon footprint

Even with the best intentions, some carbon emissions are unavoidable – but there are some ways to compensate. Using carbon calculators help to understand and offset your travel footprint – such as the WWFs environmental footprint calculator. Supporting reforestation projects and donating to sustainable initiatives as well as encouraging walking and cycling as your main transport method helps to reduce our individual carbon footprints.

https://footprint.wwf.org.uk

Sustainable travel isn’t about perfection – it is about making conscious choices that collectively lead to a significant impact. By implementing these travel resolutions in 2025 you can explore the world consciously and responsibly – creating amazing memories whilst caring for the environment!