Spotlight on Kefalonia, Greece!

Kefalonia is the largest of the Greek Ionian islands which sit west of Mainland Greece, other Ionian islands include Corfu and Zante. Kefalonia is a fantastic destination for any kind of holiday – I have previously visited with family and then again with friends! Kefalonia is home to some very interesting history and sits very close to the island of Ithaca – the home of Odysseus from Homer’s The Odyssey. Kefalonia was hit by a devastating earthquake in 1953 which destroyed most houses and buildings on the Island. The earthquake caused the entire island to be raised 60cm higher! Despite this tragedy Kefalonia has built itself back up and, as a result of the earthquake, is home to unique caves and fascinating architecture. The Island’s warmest months are between June and August, with an average temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. Kefalonia is definitely an underrated Greek Island that is perfect for anything, from your first solo adventure to a cosy family holiday! If sun, sea and an interesting history is your thing, then here are a few of my recommendations of places to visit when in Kefalonia!

1. Melissani Cave

Melissani cave is a fascinating underwater lake that was discovered in 1951 as a large portion of its limestone roof had fallen in. The cave is just north of Sami and is located near the east coast of the Island. Visitors reach the cave by an underground tunnel and explore the lake in a boat with a guide – if you’re lucky (or unlucky, depending on how much you like it) your tour guide might start singing some Greek music for you! The water in the lake is a gorgeous crystal blue colour and is best seen at midday when the sun shines directly into the cave and the water reflections are projected all around the cave.

2. Drogarati Cave

Drogarati cave is over 150 million years old and was discovered over 300 years ago after a string of earthquakes caused a collapse that revealed the caves entrance. The cave has an amazing array of stalactites – icicle like structures that are formed of calcium salts deposited by dripping water. The caves humidity averages at 90% and is known for having amazing acoustics. As a result of the caves acoustics it is sometimes opened up to host concerts and can fit up to 500 people!

3. FIskardo

Fiskardo is a village located on the northern most tip of the Island and is a very short distance away from the island of Ithaca. During the 1953 earthquakes, Fiskardo was one of the only villages to remain standing strong. Fiskardo’s architectural style differs from the rest of Kefalonia – the village is known for its multi-coloured array of Venetian style homes. In addition to this architecture, Fiskardo makes for an excellent day trip out on the Island because of its quaint harbour, swimming spots and impressive range of shops and cafes!

4. Mytros Beach

Mytros beach is often rated as one of the best beaches to visit in Kefalonia! Part of Mytros Beach’s appeal is its serenity as it is untainted by commercial shops and restaurants – instead only offering gorgeous views and turquoise seas. In addition to this, Mytros beach is also featured in the 2001 film Captain Corelli’s Mandolin which starred Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale. The main way to get to the beach is by car and the drive there will take you through winding roads and mountain scenery until you reach a valley that guides you directly to the beach!

5. Skala

Skala is a popular tourist town in Kefalonia and is where I stayed in Kefalonia during my time there. It is home to many tourist resorts and can therefore cater to all kinds of budget! Skala is located on the southeastern tip of the island and is around 39Km south of Argostoli (the island’s main town). Skala’s main strip is home to many fantastic local shops and has several restaurants that serve Greek local cuisine. The town was originally built further away from the coast to avoid invasion and pirates but after the 1953 earthquake the village was destroyed and rebuilt in 1956 closer to the coast. The town is very popular with tourists and its population nearly quadruples during the Summer months.

Flights to Kefalonia average at around £200 from most UK airports and although this may seem quite steep – accomodation and food in Kefalonia is fairly cheap and very accessible. Keep an eye out for package holidays to Kefalonia through companies such as Jet2 and TUI for some good deals and super savings! Happy travelling!