Sing Your Heart Out : The Best Love Songs for Karaoke

Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite as powerfully as an off-key ballad in front of a crowd. Karaoke is about commitment, no one wants to watch someone half heartedly humiliate themselves. It’s all about going big or going home, a mentality that can also be channelled into our love lives! Whether you are trying to impress a date, indulge in heartbreak or duet with the love of your life, choosing the perfect karaoke song is everything. So grab your mic, pick your song and belt it out.

Love on Top – Beyonce

If you can keep up with the key changes, this song is the ultimate feel good love song. You may not have the vocal excellence of Beyonce, but this song radiates happiness, and is a great celebration of love.

You Belong With Me – Taylor Swift

A love song for the dreamers, ‘You Belong with Me’ speaks of unnoticed love and longing. This is a Swiftie anthem that has remained a fan favourite for a reason, with its explosion of emotions and that feeling of frustration that can be oh so familiar. If you were at the Eras tour last summer, you have no excuse – if you can belt this surrounded by thousands of people at stadiums, why not belt it on stage at karaoke.

Love is an Open Door – Frozen

Whilst some love songs are deep and full of emotion, others are simply just fun. The undeniable flirtatious chemistry that comes across in this Disney duet makes it a great contender for karaoke night. So get on stage with a friend or your S/O and don’t just sing, perform!

You’re the One That I Want – Grease

If you are looking to live out your musical theatre dream with a high-energy duet, this is the perfect choice for you. Embrace your inner pink lady, and embody Sandy and Danny and get the crowd’s chills multiplying.

At Last – Etta James

A personal favourite of mine, few songs capture the essence of true love quite like Etta James. You can’t go to a wedding or watch a romantic film without this lurking in the soundtrack, and with good reason. A soulful love ballad with jazz undertones, rooted in a classical string arrangement, this song has become a timeless display of affection, so if you want an instantly recognisable karaoke choice, this could be for you!

I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

Even with its lyrics about saying goodbye and letting go, Whitney Houston’s ballad about undying love is arguably the most popular love song when it comes to karaoke. With its demanding vocals, this can be the ultimate love song for those brave enough to try.

Love and karaoke are quite similar – sometimes it is a disaster, other times a great success, but you never know until you try. It isn’t about the perfection of hitting those high notes; rather, it is about living in the moment and having fun. So grab the mic (and maybe a drink if that’s your style) and give it your all.