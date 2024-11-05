Shows and Performances to watch in Exeter this Christmas time!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking to get into the festive mood this Christmas, Devon has a lot to offer. From local performances to larger pantomimes, there is something for everyone to guarantee a festive and entertaining experience.

1. Cinderella at the Northcott Theatre

28th november to the 5th of January

The Northcott Theatre and Le Navet Bete Theatre Group are working together for the second year in a row to bring an exciting, modern retelling of the classic ‘Cinderella’. After last years success with Dick Whittington, Cinderella is not one to miss. The Northcott Theatre is also hosting two special performances, on the 13th of December and the 3rd of January, where there are no kids allowed!! This invloves a performance with more adult humour whilst keeping Cinderella’s classic story and panto traditions. Remember to sign up for the Northcotts Under 26 membership for free in order to secure discounted tickets.

2. Jack and the beanstalk at princess theatre, torquay

13th december to the 4th of january

If you feel up to travelling further afield, Princess Theatre Torquay is performing Jack and the Beanstalk with it’s cast including some big names – John Altman (Eastenders star) and Matt Lapinskas (Dancing on Ice and Eastenders star). Although there is no student discount, tickets are affordable from £13 to £33.50. Getting there is simple too; catch a train from Exeter St. Davids to Torquay for around £10, and the journey takes around 45 minutes.

3. The Elves and the shoemaker at Exeter Barnfield theatre

17th of december to the 24th of december

The paddle boat theatre company is bringing alive the classic fairytale of The Elves and the Shoemaker at Exeter Barnfield Theatre. Full of interactive puppetry and magical minatures, it’s one to look out for. Tickets are £17.50, and the show runs for around 50 minutes.

4. Cinderella at the exemouth pavillion

21st of december to the 1st of january

If you feel like catching another adaptation of Cinderella tickets and heading to the beach, Exemouth Pavillion’s performance can give you both. With tickets from £19, the performance captures everything magical about a pantomime. Catch a train from any of Exeter’s train stations to Exemouth and enjoy the performance followed by a fish and chips on the beach!