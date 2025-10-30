Scandi-chic: Sometimes less is more. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Frazzled English woman autumn relies on messy hair, big scarves, and many many earth-toned layers, which definitely keep one warm, but as a style it can often feel heavy and overwhelming, especially when your tote bag is chronically unstable on your shoulder and you’re suddenly overheating in six layers when you go inside from the street. It can feel like you cannot take clothes off quick enough before you pass out, and when Christmas shopping, that is the last thing you need! And so, as it’s almost winter and we will once again face the age old dilemma of ‘do I wear a coat that will hide my perfect outfit?’, where do we look for answers? The people most used to the cold of course, the Scandinavians.

I’m writing this from Oslo at the end of October, where the temperature is seven degrees celsius on average and the Norwegians are showing me up in my outfits everywhere I look. Throughout my trip I’ve been trying to figure out what it is they are doing that makes their warmth look so effortless, and I have come to the conclusion that it’s down to one thing: less is (sometimes) more.

A fitted jumper, muted colours, and a trench coat.

Trench coats are a staple of winter fashion in almost every style. They’re versatile, provide good coverage, and are often very stylish. You may think of a detective with a monocle and magnifying glass, or maybe Lily Rose Depp wearing one ‘buttoned to the top’, but this weekend has shown me that when it comes to trench coats, Scandinavians do it best. Worn open and flowing as they walk, the under layers are still visible, meaning that perfect outfit you put together before remembering it’s cold out still gets its moment to shine!

However, in order to keep cohesion within the outfit, we have to think of the colours. A classic trench coat is a tan beige, so pair that with a darker sweater, navy or maroon, possibly striped, and you will no doubt be warm and stylish. If you have a darker coat, a black or dark brown one, then lean lighter on the clothes you wear underneath. A classic When Harry met Sally style cream knit jumper will never fail, and you can then incorporate some of the much loved frazzled English woman aura without dragging the rest of your outfit down!

On the bottom you want denim. Flared jeans, bell-bottoms, or any other style that hugs you at the waist and thighs before flowing out at the bottom. This creates an elegant figure that doesn’t swamp you as you walk, and guarantees fluidity and cohesive movement as you shop!

Finish off the look with dark, ankle height boots for the full Scandinavian effect. You want your shoes to say ‘I walk with intention’ and there is no better way than with a little heel and a firm tread! Accessorise with a thin scarf, some mittens that match the tone of your jumper, and simple hoop earring and everyone around will think you’ve come straight from Oslo fashion week.

~

In a world where social status is influenced by the ways in which we present ourselves and how we identify is arguably our most important social currency, it can be easy to get swamped by brands and making sure we present every aspect of ourselves in what we wear. However, from what I have observed, life in Oslo is kept simple and organised. The streets are quiet, every building, pavement, and park feels intentional, and the people know where they’re going when they walk through the streets. It makes sense that that philosophy is portrayed through their style as well, and that clean presentation just further portrays the idea that up here they have something we don’t: certainty. It appears to me that they simply know what they want, what looks good, and what works. This tried and true template for fashion as well as life means that for Scandinavians, less is more, and sometimes it’s okay to do a little less.