Runway to Everyday: Autumn/Winter Runway Looks to Bring into your Everyday Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something captivating about watching designer collections unfold at London Fashion week. As a viewer, it is wonderful to see each designer’s creative vision brought to life through their collection, yet I find myself wondering if runway outfits could ever translate into my own wardrobe. Can we take the drama of the runway and incorporate it into the everyday?

After reflecting on the collections showcased at London Fashion Week for Autumn/Winter 2026, I’ve explored some of the key trends for the season ahead. While they were spotted shining in the world of high fashion, these trends are more accessible than you might think. From striking silhouettes to iconic accessory details, these runway looks can be adapted to blend with your current wardrobe, sprinkling a bit of the runway into your everyday outfits, no catwalk required.

Napolean dressing

Although the Napolean Jacket was a defining element of this summer’s fashion landscape, it shows no signs of fading as we lean further into the colder months.

Deer Print

We already knew that prints were on the rise, with leopard and polka dots already having their moment. Looks like deer is the print that is taking centre stage this autumn.

Fur

Whether it’s a trench or a bomber jacket, fur is back this autumn. Spice up your everyday outfit with a touch of texture and introduce a new silhouette into your wardrobe. Plus, super cosy – handy given that English temperatures love to settle below 10 degrees.

High Necklines

The high-neck silhouette is a prominent one this new season. Drop the low necklines and off-the-shoulder jumpers, funnel and high-zip collars are the way to go. How else are we going to survive the upcoming cold winter months?

Utilitarian aesthetic

Structured clothing that is both chic and practical seems to be a trend emerging this autumn/winter. Pockets galore and chunky boots are the way to go.