Romanticising the ‘Old Money’ Aesthetic in an Age of Economic Struggle:

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

Following the trend cycles can often feel like a guessing game: What body type is deemed ‘desirable’ this season? Where should our jeans sit on our waist? Are crop tops still cute or cheugy?

‘Old money’, as it is known across social media platforms, has taken the internet by storm over the last year, becoming synonymous with elegance, poise, richness, structure, and higher quality. This ‘quiet luxury’ aims to show wealth without the bright colours or flashy logos; instead, an understated, refined style which prides itself with its own clean nature.

However, beyond the surface level appeal of clean lines and neutral tones, a clear pattern is emerging: the alignment between the rise of romanticisation of the ‘Old Money’ aesthetic, and the ongoing economic recession we are experiencing.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the aesthetic gained its momentum, though one clear catalyst was undoubtedly the be the explosion of Emerald Fennel’s ‘Saltburn’ onto TikTok was certainly a huge factor. Released in 2023, the film captivated audiences, fueling fantasies of extravagance and grandeur. Everyone wanted to experience the exclusive parties at the Saltburn manor house, preferably excluding the weirder aspects (and all the murders).

TikTok blew up with trends focusing on the film – dancing through lavish castles and stately homes with Sophie Ellis-Bexter’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ accompanying. Whilst this trend can be seen as harmless fun (if not a little self-indulgent), when accompanied with the rise of modern conservatism this romanticism of ‘old money’ becomes more than just an aesthetic; it subtly reinforces class divides and exclusivity, whilst being attractive and effortless.

Meanwhile, the UK is currently experiencing some of its toughest financial years, with the cost-of-living hardship still affecting millions. In 2024, the average rent price in the UK increased by 8.7%, whilst the average wage only grew by 5.9%. Rents are outstripping renters, without even mentioning the growing costs of bills. Food prices skyrocketing, and according to the Food Foundation, are set to increase by an average of 4.2% in the latter half of 2025.

And whilst the poor get poorer, the rich get richer; it was reported in 2024 that 50% of our population owns less than 5% of the wealth, whilst the top 10% owns a staggering 57%. Wealth disparity remain a staggering factor of everyday life.

Amidst these financial struggles, we are witnessing a shift reflecting the unattainable lifestyle of the elite. fitted pinstripe suits and tailored trousers, linen blend shirts and cashmere jumpers; all staples of the ‘Scandi-chic’ and ‘clean girl’, aesthetics – projecting that sense of effortless affluence.

Take fashion brand Djerf Avenue, created by Matilda Djerf, and its rise to huge heights of popularity through its successful online campaign, focused on TikTok notoriety and gaining a cult-like status online, favoring its signature ‘chic’ look. Whilst recently, Djerf has found herself embroiled in controversy, that doesn’t take away from the hold her brand has had on many social media platforms.

Similarly, UK megabrand PrettyLittleThing (PLT) underwent a major rebrand, where they wiped their Instagram and relaunched with a sleeker, more ‘elevated’ aesthetic. Gone are the bright colors and five-pound dresses, in their place sits a curated selection of ‘elevated’ neutral basics, coming in at a much higher price.

The brand has received huge flack for this rebrand, with many on TikTok creators shaming them as abandoning their core audience and prioritizing on an aesthetic shift that prioritizes exclusivity over accessibility. When the higher prices done come with improved quality, dissatisfaction is inevitable. It is clear, however, what they are attempting to do; associate themselves with a more high fashion, ‘capsule closet’ look.

The current failure and criticisms of this rebrand, suggest that not all customers will be happy with complete rejuvenation. When the upped price does not match any higher quality, it is easy to see why.

Both Djerf Avenue, and newly reformed PLT, are attempting to monetize off the current wealth aesthetic. In times of economic hardship, people often romanticize affluence – nostalgia for an era, or class of people, who have financial stability and social mobility which feels increasingly out of reach.

2008 saw a similar reach for minimalism; following the vapid 2000’s and a financial crisis, 2008 saw a yearning for comfort and casualness, and luxury items witnessed a notable downturn in popularity.

In this era of late-stage-capitalism we find ourselves, the irony of romanticising the rich cannot be lost; a costume to mask the turmoil we so often find ourselves in. its clear that the fashion itself is not the problem, but the mindset behind it; one that, largely unintentionally, perpetuates the notion that inherited money is worth our adoration, and the fantasy of belonging to a certain class.

Or, people just really like Ralph Lauren – and it’s not all that deep?

Either way, the ‘old money’ aesthetic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.