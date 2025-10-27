Renters rights – what does the housing crisis mean for students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rent is rising, housing is scarce, and students are feeling the effects of the housing crisis. A report of the Devon Housing Commission said that the area is simply running out of housing options, and this is especially relevant in the circumstances of students. But what does the housing crisis actually mean for us students?

Up and down the country, rental prices are climbing, yet student loans remain the same, meaning students are scrambling to find affordable housing options. Research by The National Student Union last year found that one third of students have difficulty paying housing costs, and 84% of students are experiencing issues with their accommodation, with almost half encountering mould.

The housing crisis isn’t limited to students, and it isn’t just about high prices. It is about a shortage of accommodation, soaring prices, and rising inflation – all resulting in widespread housing insecurity. But with students relying on temporary income from part time jobs, and maintenance loans that don’t cover the cost, they are left particularly vulnerable. Natwest’s 2025 Index for Student Living reports that the average monthly rent for a student is £562.67. Additionally, over two thirds of students work alongside their degree, a result of the cost of living crisis. Ultimately, there are limited options, all at a much less affordable price.

It is so important to know your rights as a renter. Even in a tough housing market, students are not powerless. Being informed about your rights can prevent unjust treatment and unnecessary additional stress. Here are some examples of the rights you have, but make sure you seek further guidance from legal services:

Your landlord cannot enter your property without giving 24 hours notice This rule applies to estate agents too. The only exception is an emergency, for instance, a crime has occurred, or if there is structural damage Report issues to your landlord immediately, especially those that could end in an accident. It is their responsibility to cover most major repairs, including appliance safety, heating, hot water, property structure etc. Security deposits cannot be withheld without reason so ensure you document the condition of your property when moving in (my advice would be to take photos) Read your lease carefully and know the terms – the fine print is important!

Whilst the housing crisis certainly won’t be solved overnight, there are steps you as a student can take to protect yourself. For example, budget carefully, and look for the financial aid that the university offers. Many student legal services are available if problems arise. Researching the market is a great idea, and don’t rush into a tenancy (a common theme with university housing and students).

The bottom line is that the housing crisis isn’t only a financial problem; it is a student problem. The more we can push for students to understand their rights, the more we as students can push for change. Students deserve safe and affordable housing – and understanding what you are entitled to is the first step to protecting it.