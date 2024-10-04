The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Raye, born Rachel Keen in 1997, is a British singer-songwriter who embraces and represents female perseverance in the music industry. Her emotive voice and honest lyrics communicate her journey from industry difficulties to her breakthrough as an independent artist. Her artistic execution is both inspiring and emblematic of larger issues within the music industry, making her an excellent role model, and one of my all-time favourite artists!

Raye began her career studying at the BRIT School and released her first EP (a recording with more tracks than a single, but less than an album), Welcome to the Winter in 2014. Subsequently, Raye was introduced as a rising artist with a unique sound that blended pop, R&B, and electronic influences. This success led to a signing with Polydor Records, with whom she hoped to ignite her career.

However, for many years, Raye found herself and her creativity suppressed. The label wanted her to focus on singles, rather than her own full-length album, as they believed this would gain more success. But Raye was determined to have the freedom to explore her creativity in her own way.

In 2021, Raye publicly voiced her frustrations on social media. She bravely revealed that she had been with the label for seven years but had never been allowed to release her own album. Her posts about the control that labels have over artists, particularly young women, started a wider discussion about artist exploitation in the music industry. Artists such as Lizzo and Dua Lipa have also recently spoken out about the mistreatment of women in the system. Eventually, Raye left Polydor and began her journey on a path of independence.

This marked a turning point in her career and meant she could take control of her music and release the creative genius we now know her by. Raye released her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, in February 2023. The album is a deeply personal exploration of themes such as heartbreak, mental health, and sexual assault. ‘Ice Cream man’ is a particularly sensitive and heart wrenching track which depicts the predatory behaviour she has experienced from men throughout her life. The album also includes songs like ‘Escapism’, which is a raw and infectiously catchy number, highlighting Raye’s ability to blend vulnerability and original production.

I had the pleasure of seeing Raye perform live for the first time this summer at Reading Festival and her performance was mesmerising. She embodies the syncopated and improvised traits of traditional jazz mixed with a modern injection of a driving pop riff and informed lyrics. The crowd spanned the generations from young to old, making her a performer who reaches out to a broad and diverse audience.

My 21st Century Blues was a huge success, not just for its songs, but also for how it represented Raye’s journey in an industry that tried to suppress her. The album proved that artists could succeed outside the traditional label system and substantiated her decision to be independent.

If you are just discovering Raye, my top three recommendations would have to be ‘Worth It, ‘Oscar Winning Tears’, and ‘Ice Cream Man’. Likewise, her live performances are incredible, often supported by an orchestra, and prove that persistence, coupled with an authentic voice, can break through even the toughest of barriers.