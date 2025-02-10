The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everything can feel very doom and gloom when watching the news, especially at the moment. Many young people are choosing not to engage in current affairs and keep up with the news because it makes them feel down. This is very understandable, and if you feel like this, you are not alone. However, there are journalists around the world trying to bring positive news to light to give people a sense of hope. As Greta Thunberg has said, one of the most powerful things we can do to create change is to keep hope that change can come.

Positive News

Positive News is a UK-based online newspaper using independent journalism to publish positive news stories. It aims to create a more inspiring news medium. This week, their good news stories include a plan to create England’s biggest bird sanctuary. An inventor has also won a prize for creating a ‘pollution sponge’ which soaks up phosphorous pollution from rivers. A high-street food chain called Wahaca has also switched to using regenerative beef to become more sustainable.

Good Good Good Co

Good Good Good is a US-based online magazine and social media site that spreads positive news to inspire hope and change. They have an online newspaper as well as a large social media presence and following on Instagram. This week, their positive news has included activists buying an old prison site to rewild the area, an old unused school being turned into housing and a food pantry for homeless people, and dog shelters across the US planning ‘dog dates’ on Valentines Day to pair adoptable dogs with people. They have sections across their website for positive news on a wide array of topics, such as animal news, racial justice, and climate change.

Overall, the news can be difficult to engage with at the moment, especially if you’re feeling down. It can feel depressing to watch gloomy news from around the world, but it is still good to engage with if you can. To combat disengagement from current affairs, positive news companies are trying to inspire hope and positivity.