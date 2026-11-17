This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the Winter vacation period fast approaching, Exeter students are urged to reflect upon the importance of learning a language to aid their potential festive travels, or those at a later date, for a variety of fantastic reasons.



Four are listed below :

Cultural integration : When travelling abroad, students may find themselves feeling isolated from the native population, perhaps overhearing conversations, and understanding none of the spoken content, or trying to delve into a country’s literature and art, but lacking the essential understanding to enjoy it. By learning a language, students can fully immerse themselves in the rich art and heritage of a country, and therefore effectively explore its culture. Global friendships : Through learning a language, students can foster connections with people around the world; language acts as a vessel for students to describe their hobbies, interests and ideas to like-minded individuals, who may not have understood them without this language acumen. Having friends in different parts of the world can lead to many more future travel opportunities, and could potentially even lead to professional working opportunities as you expand your global network. Safety : Through learning a language for your travels, students can effectively communicate with emergency services and other citizens, should they need to ask for help in a time of need. Understanding of a language, whether that be even partial, can heighten awareness of what people are doing and saying around you, therefore ensuring students can read the room better, and in turn be safer abroad. Career enrichment : Learning a language and using it through your travels leaves you with the immensely valuable skill set of being able to communicate with a diverse body of people, thus making you as a student more attractive to potential employers in sectors like diplomacy, law and business, as well as in large multinational corporations.

With all of these benefits in mind, here is how Exeter students can get involved in language learning on campus, and in their free time :

Evening classes : Exeter offers discounted language classes for university students, with most of them running for 10 weeks. The langauges on offer range from French to Arabic and British Sign Language, as well as many more. Students’ fluency will be built gradually throughout the course. Minors, future skills pathways : students can begin to or continue learning a foreign language alongside their core subject through Exeter’s Language centre, with modules available throughout the course of their degree. Through completing 60 credits of language learning, students can add ‘with proficiency in’ their chosen language, thus signposting competency in this language to employers. International students and the diverse student body : through conversing with students in Exeter that may speak the language you are interested in learning, even if it is just a few occasional phrases, can help boost students’ language acquisition, as well as creating a rapport and friendship with those students on campus. Online learning : apps such as Duolingo and Babbel can reinforce language learning as students tackle daily tasks. This is a convenient source of language learning, as it is accessible from students’ phones and other devices.

In conclusion, learning a language and in turn travelling with this skill – in all levels of fluency – can immensely benefit students, something that should be noted as they prepare to travel throughout the holiday period, and in general, as language skills will be beneficial throughout their whole life. Friendships, employability, integration and safety can all be bolstered through this skill, and thus Exeter’s own language resources have been signposted, as well as those that are digital.