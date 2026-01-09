New Year’s Resolutions for Exeter University Students this 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we start 2026, many people will have already written down their New Year’s resolutions. Maybe it is trying to do more exercise, visit a new place or change your routine completely. A new year always tends to motivate people to adopt new habits. Whether you are excited to start 2026 anew or just to incorporate/try a few new things this year, these are my suggestions for the ultimate list of 2026 Exeter New Year’s Resolutions.

Join a new society/club

With new students arriving in January, some societies hold refreshers and motivate more students to attend their socials. If you are unsure whether to join a new society in term 2, dwell not! A lot of societies/clubs receive a significant influx of new people during this term, as many students want to try out some things they didn’t have time/dare to in freshers week/term 1.

As a reminder, Exeter Student Guild is home to over 300 societies covering a great variety of topics. From creative writing and Tolkien to legion dance and hide and seek, there is probably a society you have been interested in or curious about for a while. So why not go to just one of their socials in 2026? Who knows, it might become your new favourite hobby/activity! If you are keen on meeting new people or developing a particular skill, this is a great opportunity.

Similarly, the Athletic Union boasts of 52 clubs, offering students the opportunity to engage in sports, regardless of if they are a complete beginner or have years of experience under their belt. You might have “be more active” already as one of your 2026 resolutions. Thus, why not join for a session (Pitch Up and Play is great for this!) and kill two birds with one stone?

Explore a new place in Exeter and its surrounding areas

You might be a first year who is only now starting to walk through Exeter without getting lost. Or maybe you are a final year student that has perfected the art of relaxing at Cathedral Green and visiting Bristol one too many times. Regardless of how long you’ve been in Exeter for, the city might still hold some hidden gems for you. Have you walked all the way down the Quay? Or taken a Red Coat Guided tour to understand a bit more the deep history of places like the Guildhall and the Cathedral?

If you want to take a break from Exeter, the south-west is full of perfect day trip opportunities. Many students are well-acquainted with Exmouth and Dawlish Warren. In which case, why not try beautiful beaches farther away, like those in Torquay, Brixham or Plymouth? Why not explore a different area of Dartmouth you have yet to try? Simplest of all, you could just visit one of the many nearby towns and enjoy their local attractions and independent shops. I feel like there’s always more places to explore, making this the perfect new year’s resolution.

Enjoy more live music

The UK has a rich music culture that continues to grow with time. Personally, I am a big believer that live music is an experience everyone should try to partake in at least once. It doesn’t matter if you love music festivals or just bob your head along to your playlist. There are many opportunities to enjoy live music as an Exeter student.

Exeter is around an hour away from Bristol, a big city known to host great artists from across the globe. However, you might still be able to hear your favourite singer perform without having to go to Bristol or London, as a variety of artists stop at Exeter during their tours.

Additionally, if you are looking for more local (and, let’s be honest, cheaper) options, don’t worry. Exeter is full of them! Most of the university’s music societies and bands performed several times throughout the year, both within the university (Music Mondays, anyone?) and outside it. The Firehouse and The Bootlegger have been known to host performances from said uni bands, as have many other venues at the city centre.

If you are looking to explore other options, Artigiano and Cavern’s diverse live performances are sure to satisfy your music hunger. Moreover, gig society allows you to explore the many live performances happening in Exeter with like-minded people. So, whether it is on your own or in a group, there’s always more music to hear live this 2026!

Volunteer

Some people might have already written down volunteering/doing charity work as one of their new year’s resolutions. That’s no big surprise. Helping out in your community often creates a great feeling of happiness and fulfillment. You might already be doing some volunteering without fully realising it, if you are part of a society’s committee. Exeter is full of volunteering opportunities, many perfect for students to dedicate some energy and time to.

First of all, we have Exeter Student Volunteers, also known as the ESV society. Membership is completely free and you can participate in any of the following projects: dog walking, action after stroke, elderly connect, teddy bear hospital, environmental project, food action and homeless action. They also advertise other volunteering opportunities that might interest Exeter students.

Within the university, there’s also other volunteering opportunities, such as GIVE (Garden Involvement Volunteers Event) and Veg Heads with the Grounds and Gardens team. Here students are able to work on a regular basis to help maintain the beautiful grounds and the university’s vegetable garden. Moreover, each year, the Enactus society offers the chance for students to volunteer in various roles at their non-profit organisations. This year, students can volunteer with Haven, a nonprofit organization “empowering young minds, one story at a time” through the creation of educational storybooks.

If you want to branch out, there are also plenty of opportunities in Exeter itself. You could work at a charity shop (you probably have bought something from, or at least enter, one of them!) or even volunteer at the RAMM or for Exeter City of Literature. If you want to leave your mark on Exeter, what better way than volunteering for any of these organisations?

Recharge and Reset

While the previous resolutions suggest you should try many new things this 2026, you should also take some time to recharge and reset. While to reset or start anew can be you changing your routine, it doesn’t necessarily mean to fill your calendar with new things. Productivity is important but so is rest.

Many people look back at their past year with a mindset of all the ways it could have gone better. Thus, they rush to try to incorporate as many “better” habits as possible in the new year. Self-care should be at the top of any list of 2026 resolutions you make. A new term is starting and it is essential we recharge so we are ready for it. Take a deep breath and don’t forget to take care of your wellbeing this 2026.