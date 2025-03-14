New Hobbies to Kickstart Your Easter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, being at university can be boring from studying constantly in the library to rotting in bed. There isn’t much to do if you don’t know what you could be doing. I’ve recently found myself getting bored more often, I’ve been in Exeter for a year and a half now, and I’m lost with what to do. Therefore, I have been trying to do more things with and without friends, and this is what I would recommend for people in the same situation.

Easy hobbies that I have taken up are colouring and watercoloring. Colouring is such a cheap and relaxing hobby. I normally put on some music or a TV show (my personal favourite is the Big Bang Theory) and colour in my book. I find myself being able to do this for hours without realising. This is such a good hobby as it is so enjoyable and satisfying as it brings out the childish side that used to do it in primary school wet play. Water colouring is also a good option if you are a creative person or aspire to be. I love doing watercolors with friends as it’s an easy activity to chat and watch a film at the same time.

The next hobby that I have picked up is reading. I have always been a fan of romance and history books, so I’ve been trying to create a routine of reading every night before going to bed. I am trying to stick to this as it stops me from watching TikTok and it’s supposed to help you sleep better, but I can’t promise the routine will last long. Additionally, if you have some friends that also enjoy reading you can create a book club to discuss the book and whether you like it. My friends and I are currently reading ‘Before the Coffee Gets Cold’ by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. We are going to try to meet weekly to watercolour and talk about our opinions on the book.

As the weather’s getting warmer and it’s starting to look like spring is arriving, I have tried to get my steps up and go on walks. It has been great exploring new parts of Exeter that I have never seen before such as Heavitree Pleasure Grounds, Dukes Meadow and Belmont Park.There are some beautiful parks here in Exeter which are perfect for walking, having a picnic or reading a book. Another way to get out of the house is to do some volunteering through Exeter Student Volunteers. There are opportunities to walk people’s dogs, help organise food for the homeless and visit a care home. Doing this can be great for your CV and giving back to the community.

As well as exploring the outdoors there are also some fun things that you can do in town if you’re bored. One place that I found which is very interesting is Exeter Phoenix. Located on Gandy Street, it is the perfect place to go for a coffee with friends or to look at the art gallery they have. It is also used at night for talks, music events, cinema and as a recording studio. Exeter Phoenix is a great place to go for a wide range of different styles of entertainment. The RAMM, which is next to Exeter Phoenix, is a brilliant museum and art gallery. There is a plethora of artefacts and paintings from all across the world and from hundreds of years ago. In the museum there is a wonderful display of what Exeter would have looked like before it got industrialised and there is a huge lifelike Giraffe and Elephant.

Ultimately, Exeter has a lot to offer, and there are many different things you can do to keep yourself busy or something you can do with your friends. As Spring and Summer are getting closer it is a good chance to get out and about and try all these new places, as the weather won’t be good for long.