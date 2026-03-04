My favourite fashion tweaks to elevate your outfits!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Buttons – Recently, I’ve been getting a lot of TikToks of people adorning belts and shirts, skirts and bags with buttons galore. They can be mismatched, all of a certain colour scheme or theme, in a pattern or thrown on randomly, but the addition of the some funky buttons adds a little personality to otherwise basic pieces and lets you show off your fun side! You could sew them on to finer fabrics, or even glue them (with a hot glue gun or super glue) on to more solid items like leather belts! Remember, it only has to make sense to you and you don’t have to explain to anybody…

Lace and ribbon – Ever get a birthday present beautifully wrapped and you just can’t get rid of the ribbon that tied it all together? Let’s use it! Little hair bows, a fun alternative to a scrunchie, colour streaks… and that’s just what you can do with your hair. If it’s long enough, use it as a belt! Tie some lace to your belt loops and have some bows adorning your hips. Same with your bag, tie it to the strap and just add a bit of elegance and character to your accessories and outfits!

Badges and Brooches – I have a gorgeous brown sparkly top that doesn’t quite fit around my chest, so what did I do? I grabbed my massive gold heart earring, pulled the top together at my sternum, and fastened it with the earring! Now the top fits and it has a stand out ‘brooch’ that makes it really shine! Charity shops are brilliant for these little bits and pieces, there is always some gems that you just know a lady in 1960 was absolutely rocking.

Crochet accessories – If you can crochet, then the world is your oyster for accessories to funkify your fits! Once I crocheted some little dangly tulips to hang off headphones for a girl I met at work once, I made another friend little flowers on hairclips, and I have and have gifted an array of mini amigurumi plushies that could hang off of bags like keychains. If not for yourself, then for others! So pick up your hooks, or start learning if you havent already, and get crocheting!