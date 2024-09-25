Must-Have Autumn Wardrobe Essentials: A Guide to Staying Warm and Stylish

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the warmth of summer fades, the comfort of autumn falls upon us. It’s time to bring out all your Autumn Essentials to keep you looking warm and chic. With this guide you will fall nothing short of this.

Red, Red, Red

Need I say more? Burgundy has taken the fashion world by storm this autumn and it’s safe to say I am obsessed. The colour screams sophistication with a twist of boldness that compliments every outfit so well . Whether it’s burgundy heels, boots, a ribbed dress or a knit sweater, this colour is most definitely a must-have in your autumn wardrobe.

Trench Coat

The timeless trench coat falls nothing short of the epitome of autumn; not only is it functional but also fashionable. Ideal for those cloudy, rainy days and better yet it never goes out of style. The trench coat can be layered on top of jeans, skirts, dresses; anything you can think of, a trench coat can elevate it.

Leather jacket

For those who may prefer a slight edge to your outfits, a leather jacket is be the perfect alternative to the classic trench coat. Whether it’s in black, brown, or burgundy, the leather jackets have the complete autumn vibe.

Knee length boots

No autumn wardrobe is complete without a pair of knee length boots. This staple piece can be styled with quite literally everything. Heeled or not, knee length boots provide an elegance that ties your whole outfit together. Not to mention, they exude “IT GIRL”!

Turtle Neck

Turtlenecks are an absolute essential for autumn layering. They’re incredibly cosy and versatile, making them perfect for the colder months. Whether you choose to wear it alone or layered, turtlenecks are a practical item you need in your wardrobe.

These autumn wardrobe essentials will ensure you stay warm, chic, and on point at all times, ready to take on the autumn season.

Sincerely, fashion xo