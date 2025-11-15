Movember at the University of Exeter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November has arrived and, with it, Movember. This month-wide campaign focuses on raising awareness about men’s mental and physical health, with a focus on suicide prevention and prostate and testicular cancer.

Society’s unhealthy ideals of what men should be and act like – strong, unemotional and ‘masculine’ – lead to many taking poor care of their health, with getting help with their mental health being almost taboo for some men. This is sadly reflected in WHO’s statistics, with the suicide rate per 100,000 people in 2024 reported at 17.1 for men and only 5.6 for women.

It was to change this perspective that Movember was created, and the movement has grown exponentially since 2003. This can be seen in the University of Exeter, with the following being just a few examples of what’s happening on campus this Movember.

Forum Library’s Men’s Health section in the wellbeing collection

In case you didn’t know, Forum Library offers more than academic books. Their Wellbeing and Leisure Collections include several sections for when you want to do some light reading to relax or as a form of self-care. For the latter, the library has created a list of books this Movember to raise awareness about men’s mental health. From recovering from anorexia to surviving depression and anxiety, this list highlights the various books the university has on these topics. So, if you want to educate yourself on the hidden mental struggles men are often put through by society, this collection should be one of your first stops.

Take a look inside/outside the Forum!

While not happening every single day of November, it is not rare to see Movember-related stands and activities happening right inside/outside the Forum! From the ambassadors of Movember in Exeter raising awareness about Men’s Mental Health with their stall or committees/members from different societies raising money for Movember, the Forum is bound to be a busy place this November. You might have already seen people shaving their heads or “pie the committee” stands, but keep an eye out for “Move for Movember”, where students take part in fitness challenges (such as rowing, cycling, running, walking) on campus. The Forum is bound to be busy this November!

Sport clubs/societies Movember socials

Whether you are part of a sports club already or not, there are certainly a lot of athletic events happening this November! There are Movember-themed Timepiece socials and pub quizzes for those who like to party. But some sports clubs are also doing friendly tournaments to raise money or free/cheap sports socials (open to members and non-members alike) to raise awareness about men’s health. A lot is happening this Movember! It doesn’t matter if you are more of a pub/club goer or if you want to break a sweat instead (or both!). If you are keen to try something new, I recommend The Big Dip, a collab between different sports clubs/societies taking place in Dawlish Warren. This Movember, put on your best moustache and give sport socials a try!

Committee / Student Movember Challenges

You might have seen some societies’/clubs’ social media filled with posts about “Committee Movember Challenges”. Often, committee members will participate in various challenges to raise money for Movember, from the aforementioned ‘pie the committee’ to growing a beard, shaving their whole head, wearing specific outfits, and even getting a tattoo in some cases. Students don’t joke around when it comes to Movember! Aside from societies’/clubs’ committees, some students will do their own individual challenges to raise money, like long runs and 24-hour-long tennis matches. So keep an eye out for these challenges when you next scroll social media! Regardless of whether you’re taking part yourself or donating, they are always great fun to watch.

At the end of the month, it is important not to forget the reason behind all the crazy challenges and moustache-filled socials: raising awareness for men’s mental health. So, take part in any of the activities mentioned previously if you want, but keep the purpose of Movember at the forefront of your mind. This November, take the time to talk to the men in your life – be it your boyfriend, brother, friend, dad, etc. – and maybe ask if they’re doing okay. Spend quality time with them and make sure they know that they don’t have to keep a toxic facade up with you. Masculinity can be awesome (not denying that) but men shouldn’t feel pressured by society to put ‘being a man’ over their health.