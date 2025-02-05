Matcha Mania: The Green Tea Trend Taking the World by Storm

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you a coffee fiend? If so, you’re not alone—over 1 billion people rely on their daily caffeine fix. In fact, the beverage is second only to water in the U.S., with an average of 400 billion cups consumed each year. That’s a whole lot of java! For many people, a cup of joe is an essential part of their morning routine, turning them from walking zombies into fully functioning humans, for others, that little boost of caffeine is what helps them get through the day. Recently, however, another beverage has emerged that threatens to knock the top dog off its spot—matcha.

Originating from China, before being brought to Japan, matcha is a high-grade green tea ground into a powdered form. The powder is whisked into hot water to create a frothy drink, that can be served either hot or iced. Exalted for its health properties and calming effects, drinking green tea is a custom that has been interwoven into Japanese culture. In fact, green tea is the most consumed beverage in the country, with almost every meal in Japan accompanied by a freshly brewed pot. Notably, matcha is not only enjoyed as a beverage but is also a highly versatile ingredient used in Japanese cuisine, with traditional sweets like mochi featuring a matcha twist. However, with the matcha craze taking the world by storm, it has also prompted people globally to invent their own matcha-infused culinary creations, with matcha lattes, ice cream and smoothie bowls now available the world over.

With coffee drinkers being fiercely devoted to their beloved brew, however, what could possibly tempt them to make the switch? Although the uniquely earthy taste of matcha, which many consider to be reminiscent of grass, could be a potentially off-putting aspect of the beverage, the vast health benefits of the drink may help to swing the pendulum in a more positive direction.

Here are a few of the possible health benefits of drinking matcha:

High in antioxidants: Rich in catechins, a class of plant compounds in tea that act as natural antioxidants, matcha may help to prevent cell damage and lower your risk of several chronic diseases. May help prevent cancer: Matcha contains certain compounds that have been linked to cancer prevention. For example, matcha is high in epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), a type of catechin that scientists claim may have powerful anti-cancer properties. Boosts brain function: A recent study highlighted the power of matcha in increasing brain performance. It showed that those who consumed matcha showed improvements in attention, reaction time and memory compared with those who were consuming the placebo during the study. Helps you lose weight: Move over Ozempic! Green tea has often been praised for its ability to enhance weight loss, with some studies highlighting the power of green tea extract in increasing metabolism and fat burning—key aspects that may contribute to losing weight.

Still not convinced? What if there was a way to get your caffeine boost without the nasty mid-afternoon crash? Although matcha doesn’t have the same amount of caffeine as a regular cup of coffee, it contains a compound called L-theanine, which alters the effects of caffeine on the body. Thus, not only does matcha help to increase alertness, but it also helps to minimise the crash in energy levels that typically follow caffeine consumption.

Another aspect of matcha that has given rise to its increasing popularity is the drink’s visual aesthetic, with the sage-green colouring of the beverage being the perfect accessory for any Instagram post. The boom of New York coffee chain Blank Street is a clear example of the power of appealing to the “ever-aesthetic-conscious Generation Z,” in the words of Talia Andrea, Editor-In-Chief of Strand Magazine. The brand made its debut in London in the summer of 2022, and just under 3 years later, it has around 40 locations in the UK. Although the brand’s creative twist on the traditional matcha is decidedly delicious, a key part of its appeal is the minimalist, pastel branding that Gen Z crave to display on their Instagram feeds. The visual appeal of matcha is further demonstrated on TikTok, with videos that embody the “Pink Pilates Princess” aesthetic, as it’s been coined, featuring influencers that sport pastel pink spandex making homemade matcha before heading to their morning Pilates class. Thus, matcha has become more than just a drink—it’s a symbol of the aspirational lifestyle championed by wellness influencers.

Overall, considering its vast health benefits and the appeal of its frothy, sage-green aesthetic, it’s easy to see why matcha has grown in popularity in recent years. But the question still remains: coffee-lovers, will you be making the switch?

