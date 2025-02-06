Love Around the World – How Different Cultures Celebrate Valentine’s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In just over a week, it is Valentine’s day, and love is in the air in all corners of the globe. Regardless of its origins, it is celebrated all over the world as a day of love. Whilst we Brits may associate it with chocolates, dinner dates and flowers, different cultures have different and unique traditions when it comes to celebrating romance. Let’s take a journey around the world and discover different countries’ customs this Valentine’s Day.

South Korea

Valentines isn’t so much a one day celebration in South Korea, but is celebrated over three months. Officially, celebrations begin on February 14th, the date we are familiar with, and women take the lead, gifting flowers and chocolates to their partner. The following month, on March 14th, it reverses, and men give gifts to their significant others in a celebration called ‘White Day’. One month after that, on April 14th, the focus of celebrations turn to single individuals, as ‘Black Day’ is celebrated. It is traditional for those without a relationship to gather to eat Jajangmyeon, a type of noodle in a black bean paste, to acknowledge their single status.

Denmark

Only recently, in the early 1990s, has Denmark recognised Valentine’s Day as a holiday, yet its introduction has also brought a variety of unique customs. Pressed white flowers, known as snowdrops, are exchanged, and meant to symbolise admiration and love. Furthermore, men send their lovers anonymous but humorous letters called ‘gaekkebrev’ for the receiver to try and decipher who their secret admirer is. If they guess correctly, they are rewarded an easter egg later in the week.

Wales

St Dwynwen’s day is celebrated on January 25th, and it is the celebration of love in Wales. It honours St Dwynwen, the Welsh Patron saint of lovers, and it is custom for men to gift their significant others hand carved wooden spoons, a special tradition based on the notion sailors carved designs into them when at sea to bring home to their lovers.

Romania

Valentines is celebrated on February 24th in Romania, and is called ‘Dragobete’ (meaning ‘the day when the birds are betrothed’). It signifies the start of spring following a harsh winter, and typically Romanian men wait until this date to propose, as it is considered romantic.

South Africa

It is customary for women to put the name of their secret admirer to their shirt sleeve, essentially wearing their heart on their sleeve. This comes from the ancient Roman tradition, Lupercalia, and is a good way to show your interest in someone.

China

Alongside Valentines on the 14th February, residents of China also celebrate Qixi Festival, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh month in the lunar calendar. It is in response to the legend of the Cowherd and the Weaver girl, two lovers kept apart by the Milky Way who reunite once a year in the stars. Young women pray for wisdom and a future happy marriage, and couples exchange romantic gestures. A popular dish made during the festival is qiaoguo, a thin piece of fried pastry, thought to help reunite lovers.

Love is a universal language, recognised and spoken worldwide, but interpreted differently. Unique customs and traditions across cultures highlight the diversity of human love and connection. It doesn’t seem to matter where you are on Earth, love remains something to be celebrated and cherished, whether that be through exchanging spoons, a heartfelt poem or pressed flowers.