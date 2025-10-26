Lip Products Every Girl Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re going for a full or bare face, a staple lip product is a must. From lipsticks to lipoils and balms, you will in no doubt find the perfect one for you. Apart from providing colour and shine, many brands have shifted to focus on enhancing the hydration and protection of your lips. So you no longer have to suffer with a beautiful lip product that leaves your lips dry within hours.

Dior lip oil

The Dior Lip Oil has been all the rave – and rightfully so. Unlike traditional lip glosses, this product does not have the sticky feeling that many glosses have. By providing a shine while simultaneously hydrating your lips. It is perfect for full glam days as a topcoat over lipstick or for those no-makeup days when all you want is a little shimmer.

Understandably, Dior is a high end luxury brand, so if you are looking for a good dope for this lip oil, I suggest the Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil – it comes in multiple shades and provides similar benefits to the Dior lip oil.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

Designed by supermodel Hailey Bieber, the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is both a lip and skincare essential. The tint adds natural colour to the lips, while plumping and softening them with replenishing ingredients such as vitamins A,D,E and shea butter. A bonus? The scents—Rhode Vanilla, Salted Carmel, Watermelon Slice — and if you’re not big on fragrance in your lip products, there is also an unscented version!

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This lip balm treats dry and chapped lips, giving a natural glow and rejuvenating the lips with the butter balm. This product is a go-to for your day-to-day look but can also be used as a lip mask overnight, leaving your lips feeling renewed by the morning. Similar to the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm offers a variety of scents and tints, so there is something for everyone.

Mac lipstick

The Mac lipstick has been around for a long time and still may be one of the most popular matte lipsticks on the market. Known for its rich pigmentation and all-day durability, it’s a must-have for any lipstick lover. With over 200 shades to choose from, from nudes to vibrant reds, there’s the perfect colour for every occasion. The top-selling shades include Ruby Woo, Velvet Teddy, Mehr and Devoted to Chilli, all of which have become timeless classics.

Lip products are everlasting favourites, increasing confidence and nourishing your lips. These five lippies a worth adding to your makeup collection and can even be mixed & match, so you’re never without the right lip product again.

XOXO, Idman