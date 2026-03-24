Last week of term 2: Things to look forward to in Term 3!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the last week of term and that can feel quite daunting, especially knowing that we’ve only got one term left of uni!! I am definitely spiralling about it, considering that I only have one term left before I go into 3rd year in September. Instead of spiralling together, lets remind ourselves of everything that we have to look forward to in summer term.

Beach, beach, and more beach

Being able to go to the beach in literally 20 mines is one of my favourite things about Exeter. In term 3, going to the beach occupies half my time and I love it. My fav thing to do is to make a dinner picnic, usually either tomato pasta or, if I’m feeling extra boujee, M&S picky bits, and watch the sunset on the beach with our food. Such a wholesome activity, especially if you have had a busy day of exam revision and just need a few hours to relax.

Pub gardens… I mean helloooo of course

On a sunny day there is nothing better than a pub garden. The cherry on top is getting the non-negotiable Hugo Spritz. DELISH. The sun, the drink, friends sat outside chatting = term 3 happiness.

Hot girl walks

Put on a podcast and go for a walk. The warm sun on your face, fresh air. The perfect reset activity. Personally, I enjoy listening to a podcast called Dish, but I want to expand my podcast horizons and an evening walk is the ideal place to do just that.

Outside Tp

Tp gets so much better in the term 3!! You can finally wear skirts and tops and not be cold and no more cloakroom, hurrah! Sitting outside is 100x more fun, everyone is in the best mood, and overall it is just an elevated experience in the summer.

Picnics on the green

Picture this: You’ve just bought yourself a meal deal from Tesco and you walk to the Cathedral green with your friends. Book in hand, you sit down in the sun and read whilst you have lunch, maybe with your Spotify summer playlist on in the background. Ideallll

Sun in the morning

A simple thing, but I thought I’d include it nonetheless. Waking up in the morning to the sun melting through your curtains immediately puts you in the best mood. A little thing, but it automatically makes me feel 10x happier.

EBG

I mean, need I say more. Sun, day drinking, good food, good music and basically feels free because we paid for it ages ago!

These are just a few of the Term 3 perks to look forward to! Even though Term 2 is ending, and pretty soon we’ll either be heading up a year or graduating, lets both make a pact to soak up all of that the summer term has to offer!