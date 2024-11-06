It’s only delusion… until it’s reality 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Please note: the content discussed in this article is intended as a lighthearted exploration of the phenomenons of manifestation and the Law of Assumption, and should not be taken as psychological advice!

Last autumn, the phrase “Delulu Is The Solulu” was being used by anyone and everyone. You may think this was only a little online trend that no longer has any relevance, but I like to see it as more than that — it’s a lifestyle. Some may see it as being just straight-up crazy, but everything iconic was first deemed as crazy. Right?

Being delusional, quite simply, is a form of manifestation largely based on the Law of Assumption. The Law of Assumption is the idea that whatever you believe to be true will appear in your reality one way or another. Your belief systems have the power to dictate your existence. If you believe you already have a particular thing, even if there is absolutely zero physical evidence of this in your current reality, your mind will work to bring this to fruition.

Top Secret for My Girls – The subconscious mind cannot tell the difference between what is real and what is fake. If you keep speaking out loud and assuming a particular belief, it’s only a matter of time before it occurs.

Ever heard of “Fake It Till You Make It”? Well, it’s true. If your goal is to become the most successful, confident version of yourself, start acting as if you already are. Dress like she would, talk like she would and carry yourself, you guessed it… as she would.

The key thing about being delusional is you’re not attached to the evidence of your desired outcome. You have such overpowering faith, or in other terms, delusion, that you believe you already have it. If you can think it, you can be it.

