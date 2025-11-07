IT Girl Perfumes 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Perfumes are more than just a another beauty product- it’s a statement, a confidence booster and can be a form of expression. It’s an item every girl needs and I am going to introduce to you some of the most iconic perfumes of all time. The list is endless but here are just a few perfumes that scream “It Girl” – from alluring & dark-feminine to sweet & graceful.

YSL – Black Opium

YSL’s Black Opium is a highly recognised perfume that radiates a magnetic presence and irresistible charm. The scent contains notes of black coffee, vanilla, orange blossom and white flowers, creating a captivating atmosphere in every room you enter. Released in 2014, over decade later, this perfume is still a holy grail in the fragrance world. Whether it’s date night or a fun evening with your girls, Black Opium is the perfume you need.

Carolina Herrera – Good Girl

Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl has be far one of the most iconic designs of all time, set within its stiletto-shaped bottle. This fragrance has both a gentle and flirtatious vibe to it, with notes of roasted coffee, jasmine and tuberose. This perfume is an ideal choice for a women who embraces both her light and dark femininity, empowering her to be true to be herself.

Dior – Miss Dior

Miss Dior embodies a light, feminine and romantic energy. The design of the bottle, with its light pink colour and classy bow, showcases perfectly what this fragrance evokes. The floral notes (Centifolia Rose, Lily-of-the-Valley, peony, and iris) create a soft, airy and sweet scent that feels like spring in a bottle. Christian Dior have a long line of best selling luxury fragrances and Miss Dior is definitely one of them.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian – Baccarat Rouge 540

Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian is the epitome of luxury. With notes of saffron, jasmine and amberwood – it’s rich, refine and undeniably mesmerising. Renowned for its signature scent trail, Baccarat Rouge 540 makes sure to leave a lasting impression. Ideal for those upscale occasions and classy evenings.

Kayali – Vinella 28

Kayali, founded by Muna Khattan, the co-founder of Huda Beauty, is an exceptional fragrance brand and one of my personal favourites. Vanilla 28, a cozy,sweet and rich perfume that can be used on its own or layered, making it a great investment for fragrance lovers. The combination of madagascan vanilla orchid, brown sugar and musk creates the perfect vanilla aura, without being overpowering. During those colder autumn and winter months where all you crave is some warmth in your fragrance, Kayali Vinella 28 will do just that.

The fragrance word is ever expanding and it can feel overwhelming at times, but it is clear that these perfumes are here to stay. Whether its the captivating nature of Black Opium, the fearless confidence of Good Girl, the soft energy of Miss Dior, the lavish allure of Baccarat Rouge 540 or the warm sophistication of Vanilla 28, the perfect scent feels like home. Which it girl fragrance will tell your story?

XOXO, Idman