Is having a boyfriend embarrassing?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I have seen a trend on TikTok saying that having a boyfriend is now embarrassing. Is this true? Is it now shameful to have a boyfriend? From soft launches and half-hidden hands to carefully written captions, romance online seems to be shrinking rather than expanding. But is soft launching really a sign you’re embarrassed by the guy, or is that just the assumption that you have to hide them? Some argue it’s about protecting relationships from the “evil eye,” jealousy, or people desperate to interfere. Others say some audiences are simply cringed out by excessive boyfriend content, branding it lame, while being single has somehow become more of a brag. Where young teens once proudly displayed their boyfriend’s initials in their Instagram bios, many women now admit that being publicly “taken” doesn’t feel as flattering as it once did. People now prefer to enjoy the social benefits of a partner without appearing boyfriend-obsessed. Some may even argue that pet names, PDA, or men in general are embarrassing. However, this shift isn’t about hating men; it’s about rejecting dependency. For decades, being someone’s girlfriend was treated like a personality. Now, confidence lies in being comfortable with or without a partner, as relationships are no longer the sole status symbol.

As women, I think many of us fear losing our friends once we enter a relationship, or becoming that girl who disappears until the inevitable breakup. Not flaunting your partner or posting them constantly on social media isn’t a sign of embarrassment; it’s a way for women to maintain their independence without worrying about outside opinions. In the modern world, women are no longer reliant on men for financial security or survival, and we are learning how to be comfortable on our own. This idea that “having a boyfriend is embarrassing” can be seen as a reclaiming of independence rather than a rejection of romance. It allows women to protect their relationships from modern-day challenges, while also ensuring they don’t lose their sense of self in the process.

At the same time, social media has changed how relationships are consumed, turning intimacy into content and partners into props for public approval. Constant visibility invites comparison, commentary, and unrealistic expectations that can quietly erode something meant to feel personal. Choosing discretion can therefore be an act of confidence rather than insecurity, proof that validation doesn’t need to come from likes or online affirmation. It reflects a broader cultural shift where fulfilment is measured beyond romantic status, and privacy is valued as power. In this sense, stepping back from public displays of romance isn’t about embarrassment, but about setting boundaries in a world that constantly demands access.

Ultimately, having a boyfriend isn’t embarrassing at all; what’s changing is how openly relationships are displayed. This shift isn’t about men being shameful or something to hide, but about women taking control of their identities, boundaries, and independence. Choosing privacy, balance, or even singleness reflects confidence, not insecurity, and proves that a relationship can exist without defining a woman’s worth or presence.