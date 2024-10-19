Inside No 9: The Ultimate BBC show for Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

Are you scouring the internet this October for a chilling, incredibly clever viewing experience that throws you a horrifying curveball every week? As Halloween rapidly approaches, I feel the pastoral urge to bestow upon you all the greatest horror/comedy television show of our lifetime. Written by and starring Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, a pair of geniuses that also spawned black comedy/horror show The League of Gentlemen, Inside No.9 is a BBC anthology series that consistently delivers incredible 30-minute masterpieces. The show walks in the footsteps of The Twilight Zone while, in my humble opinion, maintaining a standard of wit and hilarity that would put many of its competitors to shame. Inside No.9 is a thematic chameleon, with each episode revealing a new style, atmosphere and plot twist, not to mention the revolving door of Britcom talent. The returning properties include its insanely high quality, Reece and Steve’s performances, and the simple concept that every episode takes place ‘inside’ a number nine. Whether it’s a farcical story that occurs on the ninth floor of a hotel, a neighbourhood mystery told through house 9’s zoom camera, or even a couple nine years into their relationship, the wonders of this show’s creativity never cease to amaze its millions of viewers. It is often compared to Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror due to its love of 180 degree plot twists that morph unsettling humour into bone-chilling horror, leaving you to piece things together as the credits roll with your mouth agape and your mind reeling.

How did it start?

In 2014, Reece and Steve sat down with BBC executives to pitch the third series of their mystery/comedy show Psychoville, and stood up with a rough draft of a modern day Tales of the Unexpected. They were inspired to conceive ‘mini-plays’ that took place in a claustrophobic setting to increase tension and challenge their storytelling. For example, the first episode takes place in a wardrobe. Yep, a literal wardrobe. Granted, despite the soul-crushing awkwardness of the episode, I wouldn’t mind spending half an hour locked up with incredible stars like Katherine Parkinson and Ben Willbond. I digress… Since the iconic episode, there have been a total of 9 seasons (fitting, huh?), 55 episodes, and 15 award nominations.

the special episodes

Reece and Steve are no strangers to a trick or two. If any avant-garde play on the watcher’s expectations is possible, you bet they’ll pull it. The nature of the episodes being so different each week lends a helping hand to the availability of format switch ups, completely resetting any presuppositions. Such notable episodes have caused many a fired-up scandal on Twitter (I refuse to call it X) with readers genuinely believing the events unfolding on their TV are fatally serious. These episodes include:

dead line

Dead Line is a Halloween episode at the rear end of Season 4 that was commissioned as a live special by the BBC, new territory for the well-established show. Any information about the episode was kept under wraps, making it top secret and extra special. The stunt was ambitious; fans prayed beside the TV that nothing would go wrong during the precarious half hour of the fated night.

As the strings of the infamous theme tune begins, the narrative unfolds to reveal the introduction of a classically twisted story. However, it seems uninspired and the performances off, falling suspiciously short of the show’s elevated reputation. Unfortunately for the actors, ‘technical difficulties’ lead to the sound failing, meaning a rerun has to be played in the new episode’s place.

Audiences begin to realise the entire thing was orchestrated when a shocking jumpscare of a demented ghost is inserted into the well-loved episode. Was this editing the most seamless thing to grace the BBC studios? Maybe not. Was it enough to terrify 12 year old me to the point where I had nightmares about conservatory windows for a good two weeks? No comment.

A montage of random found-footage style clips haunts the screen, establishing a narrative that blames ghosts who live in the film studio for the episode’s malfunction. Reece and Steve play themselves as the ghosts hack into their dressing room security footage, showing them complain about the mishap and live tweet to keep up the ruse, even watching themselves on BBC2. The pair ends up brutally murdered, of course.

https://x.com/ReeceShearsmith/status/1056672009449627650

This performance was inspired by Ghostwatch, a 1992 mockumentary about ghosts presented as live television; the film stunned the public so much it created a moral panic around whether the content was real. Maybe a 2018 audience wasn’t as gullible, but the episode still serves as an indicator of what Reece and Steve can achieve in just 30 minutes.

3 by 3

It’s your favourite quiz show presented by Lee Mack! No, it’s not The 1% Club, it’s an impromptu show debut replacing an Inside No 9 episode that couldn’t air for some reason. Sound familiar? They got us again 5 years later, but this time so much effort went into the fake episode that they shot a fully costumed promo with national treasure Robin Askwith (the fans are STILL upset they never got this episode, by the way).

The quiz show 3 By 3 played ‘instead’, with eerie questions, family tension and an explosive ending. I recommend watching this one with someone, without telling them it’s Inside No 9- it’s a great trick to play on friends and family! (Sorry mum).

Which episodes should i start with?

Beginning your No.9 journey is conveniently easy considering its episodic structure, as you can choose a starting point depending on your tastes. For example:

Classic ghostly horror includes The Harrowing (S1, E6) and The Curse of the Ninth (S9, E5).

Slapstick comedy is in A Quiet Night In (S1, E2) and Wuthering Heist (S6, E1).

If you like heartfelt dramas, The Twelve Days of Christine (S2, E2) and Love’s Great Adventure (S5, E3) is for you.

My favourite plot twists are in To Have and To Hold (S4, E4) and The Devil of Christmas (S3, E1), and telling you the genre would spoil the fun.

If you’re happy with all of the above, the only way to start is from the beginning. Grab your snacks and prepare to be amazed. Oh, and watch out for the brass hare statue hidden in every episode.