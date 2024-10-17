The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between the pumpkin-spiced lattes and the scary movie showings, it is clear that spooky season is fast approaching. In other words, it is time for couples to argue about what couple’s costume to opt for this year. Whether you simply can’t decide or your S/O can’t appreciate your costume creativity, it can be hard to find an original couple’s costume that doesn’t cause some problems. If an argument is inevitable, why not go back to basics? Do what has been done before. Play it safe. There must be a reason we see these popular outfit repeats, but does this mean they are iconic or simply overdone?

Barbie and Ken – Iconic

Nostalgia has fuelled the resurgence of the Barbie and Ken couples costume hype. Thanks to Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ that came out in the summer of 2023, Halloween last year much resembled Barbie’s Dreamhouse, and I certainly wasn’t complaining. #Barbieween began to trend online, and it became officially the most worn costume for both men and women last year. Although it is popular, what helps make this pairing iconic is the versatility in Barbieland. You can tailor which Barbie and Ken you are to yourself and your passions, for instance, President Barbie, or … patriarchal Ken? It is a chance to remind men that they are #kenough, and you can be the Barbie you have always dreamed of being since you were a young girl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – Overdone

‘I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending’. Thanks Taylor, that just about sums up how I feel when I see this couple’s costume play out. As a Swiftie, this is tough to say. But I can’t stomach seeing another girl looking bejewelled and fabulous, dressed as her favourite Taylor Swift era, with a partner beside them in a casual Chiefs jersey. Although it may be pop-culturally relevant, and whilst they may be the It-couple, I just think do better boys! Indulge in the friendship bracelets, jazz it up a little. Kelce’s red 87 jersey won’t cut it again this year I’m afraid. The eras tour was the time to dress up as a mirrorball, Halloween not so much.

Fred and Daphne – Iconic

If you are a redhead girly like myself, it is a rite of passage to go as Daphne for Halloween, and equally as standard to force your boyfriend to be Fred. I may be biased, but I believe without a doubt you can’t go wrong with this couple’s costume. What makes it fun is that it can be incorporated into a group costume too, so if you want to involve your friends, you can! Equally iconic is the Velma and Daphne duo costume. The bold all-purple and all-orange fits complement each other, and how about getting your token third-wheeler to go as Scooby? There is no mystery why this is so popular; it is a classic.

HarleY Quinn and Joker – Overdone

After the release of ‘Suicide Squad’, you couldn’t go anywhere at Halloween without seeing the pink and blue dip-dyed bunches of Harley Quinn and the slick back green hair of the Joker, and almost ten years later, it still seems to dominate during the spooky season. If you’re thinking, ‘Why so serious?’, I apologise; I just think it has become a cliche, and too many people have fallen victim to the trap that suggests this is the only comic book duo to explore at Halloween – where are the Daredevils and Elektras, or the Visions and Scarlet Witches? Furthermore, if you are going to do this duo, then at least do the iconic colourful makeup that comes with it to do such an iconic duo justice.

Anakin and Padme – Iconic

One year I will convince my boyfriend to do this with me, I swear. Both two very sexy costumes, contrasting in style and colour, and with the right accessories, you simply can’t go wrong. Whether you pick to be the Jedi Knight or Darth Vader, or you choose Padme’s lake dress or her battle outfit, you are guaranteed to be recognised as one of the galaxy’s most iconic romances.

Woody and Jessie – Overdone

Toy Story 2 came out twenty-five years ago. Move on. I can also never tell the difference between when someone is being a normal cowboy or being Woody, so stop trying to make being a cowboy sound original. I do have to respect that this is an accessible costume and doable last minute if you own a pair of jeans and a shirt. All you need to do is Amazon Prime a cowboy hat. However, if you have more time to plan and prep, there is no excuse for such an overdone costume if it is not done properly. Why not be Mister and Mrs. Potato Head? Or both be slinky! That way you won’t lose each other after a couple of drinks.

Ultimately, it is never too early to start arguing about couple’s Halloween costumes. Collaborating with your significant other can be dynamic, and coordinating with one another is fun; just make sure you communicate effectively to work together to pick something that reflects you as a couple. Despite these costumes being ‘basic’, they are popular and seen every year for a reason. So if I have insulted your favourite costume, just know it is out of jealousy that I can’t pull it off myself. The possibility for costumes grows every year; just use your creativity and engage with popular trends too, as confidence will make any costume a hit.