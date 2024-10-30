HUDA BEAUTY : The Story behind the $1 billion brand

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

Huda Beauty, arguably one of the most well-known cosmetic companies, was founded by Huda Kattan in 2013. This brand rose to success with its beauty products catering to anyone and everyone -filling a gap that lot of brands lacked at the time.

Huda Kattan is an Iraqi-American who originally had a career in finance. However, in 2010 she decided to start a beauty blog sharing all her tips & tricks. This quickly grew lots of attention and aided her to launch Huda Beauty in 2013, starting with false lashes that were of the highest quality in iconic packaging that were hard not to miss. Soon after, she later launched eye shadow palettes and the ‘FauxFilter Foundation’ that took​ the cosmetic industry by storm.

Remember the 2016 YouTube era of makeup influencers? I can guarantee you that 99% of them had used at least 1 of Kattan’s products. Huda Beauty became the best of the best in this industry, a staple piece to say the least.

By focusing on inclusivity, this brand produced products that were catered to all skin tones and pushed to make sure the brand campaigns emphasised this. Today, Huda Beauty is now worth $1 billion and still ceases to amaze with each new campaign drop. Kattan’s impact on the cosmetic industry is no doubt undeniable and her brand is a reflection of this.

Sincerely,

Fashion xo