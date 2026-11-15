This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

John Healey’s first budget as chancellor promised “breathing space” for households, and it was rightly aimed at council tax bands, energy bills and benefit entitlements. As helpful as the plans mentioned above are, they are only good for people that are not students. Students are also suffering during the cost of living crisis, with higher rent and energy prices, higher food and travel costs.

For example, the new £100 Household Energy Payment. This goes towards homes in council tax bands A to D as students are exempt from council tax this is not directly relevant to us. In 2022, a similar payment was made and students were eligible in theory and mostly missed out in practice. Wonkhe says this year’s design looks the same, with a smaller discretionary pot. Energy debt relief is tied to means-tested benefits, which most students can’t claim. Student houses in winter can be cold due to the rising cost of heating on top of the expensive rent.

Then there is the money we live on. Maintenance loans rose 2.71% this year but the OBR now expects inflation of 4.30%. Since 2016-17 the maximum loan has slipped about £1,990 behind inflation, and the household income threshold used to work out your loan has been stuck at £25,000 since 2008. Wonkhe calculates the maximum is now £3,500 short of the benchmark. This results in many students having to balance part-time jobs alongside their degree. Although it can be argued that the rises in wages can help, 18 to 20 year olds get a lower rate. Currently we are all struggling to meet our deadlines and readings. How much are we supposed to balance with studying and working just to afford to be in our university cities.

As well as this, the Plan 2 student loans from 2012-2023 are left “under review” which is unfair and creates uncertainty, even though the Education Secretary has deemed the system “broken and unfair”. The Russell Group noted that since the planned reduction in the time of the graduate visa will help to maintain their global reputation.