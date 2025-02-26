How to dress like Rachel Green this spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whilst Rachel Green’s fashion was legendary year-round, her outfits were at their peak in the crisp, spring months. As the 90s continue to influence our wardrobes today, here are 5 ways you can incorporate Rachel’s iconic style into your wardrobe for spring 2025 and for years to come.

I’ve also created a Pinterest board with the outfits used as inspiration for this article! Check it out here: https://pin.it/2ZMYas4Ri

Plaid

Starting with a bold choice, plaid is a statement pattern to give your outfits character. A simple Google search of ‘Rachel Green plaid’ comes up with thousands of images of her wearing plaid mini skirts, maxi skirts, trousers, and even pyjamas. Most recognisable is her red, white, and green tartan mini skirt paired with a simple white turtleneck in S1E19. There are so many skirts in this style on Vinted, making it easy to recreate this look cheaply and sustainably for spring!

green

Taking inspiration from her surname, green seems to be Rachel’s signature colour. In Season 3’s ‘The One Where No One’s Ready’, Rachel emerges wearing a gorgeous pastel, ming green maxi dress, and is frequently shown in other green items such as baby tees, bandeau tops, and cardigans. Light and pastel greens are perfect for the springtime because of their bright, airy feel, but darker shades also add depth and are perfect for dressier events or spring date nights.

mini skirts

The ‘office siren’, corporate aesthetic was trending on TikTok last year, which definitely matches some of Rachel’s looks, especially when she starts working at Ralph Lauren. Rachel is frequently shown wearing mini skirts, notably in plaid or plain black, paired with form-fitting button-downs and knee-high boots, and this sexier take on office wear is easy to recreate for corporate girls today. However, if this is not quite to your taste, mini skirts in general are a regular occurrence for Rachel. They were huge in the 1990s and remain a timeless wardrobe staple today, making them perfect for achieving the Pinterest Rachel-Green-inspired wardrobe of your dreams.

dungarees

When I picture Rachel in my head, I imagine her in Barry’s orthodontist practice returning her engagement ring in S1E2, clad in a striking pair of denim, baggy dungarees. She looks effortlessly cool, and continues to wear dungarees throughout the show. Her’s are from Revolt, but there are always dozens of dungarees in vintage shops and kilo sales to get that authentic 1990s look. They can so easily be paired with any top – I would probably go for a light jumper or sweatshirt for the spring, or even a long-sleeve t-shirt, but Rachel often wore them with strappy cami tops, which is perfect for those warmer spring days.

graphic tees and sweatshirts

Whilst graphic tees and sweatshirts don’t immediately spring to my mind when I think of Rachel, she wears them all the time! A statement baby tee is the perfect way to add a cool, eye-catching element to an outfit. Similarly, pairing a graphic sweatshirt with a simple pair of jeans is a quick, simple way to channel your inner Rachel Green this spring. Rachel wears a white long sleeve with a bold ‘USA’ print in S2E4, and a grey and green ‘girls’ graphic tee in S6E18, plus a myriad of other graphic tops and sweatshirts throughout the show, and each one is super stylish and easy to recreate today.

Breaking down Rachel’s style in this way highlights how timeless her outfits and garments are. Graphic tees feel like a Gen-Z basic, and varying shades of green seem to have been the ‘it girl’ colours throughout the last five years. So, let your fashion creativity run wild this spring, and remember to look through the clothes you’ve already got in your wardrobe before running to town or Vinted to buy these pieces – the chances are, you probably already own something similar!