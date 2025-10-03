How to channel Penelope Garcia in your everyday fits!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is here and who better to channel in our daily lives as the weather greys than the queen of sunshine herself, Penelope Garcia. Tech analyst and super-genius for the Behavioural Analysis Unit by day, Penelope Garcia doesn’t let unsubs and long hours dull her sparkle, and I think everyone needs a piece of that to tackle the day. Read on to find out how, babygirl!

Thick-rimmed, colourful glasses

Bring out your eyes with a pop of colour in your glasses frames. Big, wide, square rims that frame your face and draw attention directly to those beautiful eyes of yours! Got twenty twenty vision? Get lensless frames and rock that 2012 fake-glasses look. In Penelope Garcia’s honour!

Chunky jewellery

Great, big, chunky rings that take up half of your hand, never mind the weight added to the ever-typing fingers of both tech analysts and uni students alike! Layer on those homemade and charity shop necklaces, the bigger the ‘jewels’ and pendants the better! Finish with bangles galore to bring the look together!

Patterns!!!

Block colours are so boring, and in a drab FBI building or a dull lecture theatre, be the one to bring the colour! From a simple but always effective plaid to a gloriously pastel paisley, it’s simple to add some pattern to your outfits! You could even try it yourself; find some fabric scraps, a pair of jeans, and sew on some patches in any shapes or designs you like!

Trinkets, trinkets, and more trinkets!

Finally, to complete the perfect Penelope Garcia-inspired look, you need as many trinkets, charms, and accessories as you can find. Mini teddies attached to keychains, carabiners with bead charms, lace or ribbon tied around bag straps and hair ties! Anything and everything works; that’s the beauty of a trinket!

So as you tackle university in autumn, remember to always carry a bit of Penelope Garcia with you, in your outfits and in your affect. She’s a ‘God given solace’, and you can be too!