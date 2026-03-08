How to be Sustainable with the Resurgence of Physical Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We live in a world where everything feels immediately accessible, through instant notifications, instant news updates, instant streaming abilities. At times, this can feel overwhelming, especially when there are features such as the 2x speed option on apps that allows even faster content consumption on major platforms. This can all feel suffocating, so it is no surprise that people seem to seek something slower and more intentional when it comes to media consumption – hence why we are witnessing the return of physical, analog media.

We are used to hearing the narrative that physical media is dying, as reflected in declining newspaper and magazine sales. However, the past year has shown completely different data. For example, in the music sphere, vinyls have been leading this resurgence, with young people purchasing their favourite albums in vinyl form. Physical books continue to outsell e-books, despite the much higher cost of print books, as consumers prefer the immersive experience of print. Magazines and newspapers are also central to this resurgence, with publications focusing on curating human content, designed with purpose.

In the past, we engaged with media so differently, as it wasn’t constantly available at our fingertips, so media collection was a conscious choice. When things aren’t available in mass, you get to build a collection slowly and intentionally. This is a tricky notion to accept when we are part of an age of mass capitalism which thrives off of accessibility and extreme demand, and with the resurgence of physical media being treated like a trend, we expect to have access to this media all at once. This is made possible through charity shops, as this physical media was once undesirable, and there is an abundance of it ready to buy. However, this mass consumption is in opposition to early principles of analog media, where it was bought and collected with true intention. The danger lies in the nature of trends, where people engage with them and discard them according to popularity levels, in such rapid unsustainable cycles.

There is also a trend in big corporations designing products to look more manual, and feel more nostalgic. You can find new CD players sold on Amazon for around £40, but this feels illogical when you can buy much cheaper and authentic products much more sustainably through second hand sellers.



So why are people turning to analogue media? A lot of people are using analogue media to reject digital media. People notice the bad habits that come with heightened levels of access to online forums, how we are addicted to our phones, how loud this can be and how easy it is to be overwhelmed by the endless digital void. Physical media allows us to focus solely on one bit of content, with lowered distractions. A lot of consumers enjoy collectability, and the way tangible media is meaningful, associated with memories and identity. Furthermore, the online world is chaotic, a factor driven even more by the increase in AI art, and brain rot content. Engaging with thoughtful physical media is in a way in a protest to the anti-intellectualism that occupies much of online spaces.

When things make a comeback, and become a trend once more, overconsumption is an easy route to fall to. But there are methods to be sustainable when consuming physical media.

