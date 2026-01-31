How To Achieve The Full-Face Glam

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The full-face glam is the definition of a beat face, with everything in place. It’s perfect for dinners, weddings, birthdays, but don’t let that stop you from wearing this look in your everyday – you can always look like a baddie while grocery shopping or attending lectures too! This look is the epitome of makeup: sleek, show-stopping, and a reminder if you forgot you ARE that girl.

A big misconception about the full beat is the length of time it takes, but honesty it doesn’t need to take hours or leave your arm aching. Here is exactly the step-by-step guide to creating the flawless full-face.

The Base – Skincare & Primer

Before applying your foundation, it’s important to prep your skin. This prevents your makeup from looking cakey. Moisturise and apply sunscreen at the end of each skincare routine to increase hydration and protect your skin.

Then apply primer, this acts as the perfect canvas for your makeup to lay on and reduces patchiness.

My Personal Brand Recommendations:

Moisturiser – CeraVe

Sunscreen – Beauty of Joseon

Primer – Elf & Huda Beauty

Foundation, Colour Corrector & Concealer

This is where the fun begins, apply a full-coverage foundation (that matches your undertone not just your skintone) using a brush or damp beauty sponge. For the best results apply the foundation with a brush, and blend it out with a sponge to melt into your skin effortlessly.

Then apply colour corrector and concealer to cancel out any dark circles, redness or blemishes.

My Personal Brand Recommendations:

Foundation – Nars & Too Faced

Colour Corrector – Huda Beauty

Concealer – Elf

Powder

To make sure your makeup lasts all day and night, apply some pressed powder or translucent powder. Especially under your eyes, on your chin and forehead. If you are prone to oily skin, you can let your powder bake for a while (i.e. sit on your face for a few minutes) before gently brushing it off.

My Personal Brand Recommendation:

Huda Beauty

Brows

For this look, your brows should be slightly thicker, bolder, and more arched. Use a brow pomade and a pencil to create the desired shape, then fill it in. Don’t forget to end with a brow gel to keep the brows intact.

Girlies, remember your brows are sisters, not twins – they don’t need to be completely and utterly perfect.

My Personal Brand Recommendation:

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Eyes

You can’t have a full face without eyeshadow; she is the crown jewel. Lean toward smoky, gold, or warmer tones, and complete with winged liner.

If you are a lashes girl, then go all out with them, but mascara or a few individual lashes can equally do the trick.

My Personal Brand Recommendation:

Huda Beauty

Bronzer + Contour

Bronzer brings warmth back to your face that the foundation may have taken away slightly. Counter defines your face, so apply it to your cheekbones, jawline, forehead and nose, to create that snatched effect.

My Personal Brand Recommendations:

Bronzer – Charlotte Tilbury

Contour – Anastasia Beverly Hills

Blush + Highlight

Similar to bronzer, blush brings life back to your face, but in natural way adding a little glow to your complexion.

Highlight is a must for a full beat, apply thus on your cheekbones, tip of your nose, inner corner of your eye and cupids bow.

My Personal Brand Recommendations:

Blush – Elf

Highlight – Charlotte Tilbury

Lips

We have reached my favourite part of any makeup look, your lips. Depending on the aesthetic you would like to create, your lip will also change.

If you are leaning towards a bold, in your face look, you need a red lip. If you would like a elegant look, you need a nude lip and if you are looking for a soft girly look, you need a natural pink lip.

My Personal Brand Recommendations:

Lipsticks – MUA Makeup Academy

Lipoils – Clarins & Elf

Setting Spray

Finally, you must end your makeup with setting spray, this helps to hold your makeup together.

My Personal Brand Recommendation:

Huda Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

I hope this guide helps make doing a full-face less daunting and helps you to enjoy the process of doing your makeup and getting ready !

XOXO,

Idman