Group coursework as a model of capitalism

Group coursework. A nightmare.

Invisible Labour

Never responds to the group chat, yet you can always rely on them to get the work done. One minute the worksheet is blank, the next it is filled to the brim with information. And all the while you don’t see them once…

Overachiever

Constantly in contact with the group, frantically discussing when to next meet up and what to tackle next. Will be first to complete the work and the last to leave the group meeting. Won’t shy away from acknowledging when other group members are slacking and will quickly condemn anyone that does not show up for group meetings. Invisible labour stresses them out because, although they do the work, the overachiever does not have a sense of control over them as they do not turn up.

Exploitative Participant

Puts in a maximum 10% of energy. Will turn up for the first week and then not be seen until the last. Overachiever is literally pulling their hair out over them and is desperately trying to get in contact with them 24/7. When they finally do the work it is 100% ChatGPT and they even manage to slip in a few spelling mistakes just to rage-bait the Overachiever. Whilst you are in a group meeting, they are probably playing golf, or on a train back from Edinburugh. Probably TP’s top customer and half the time can’t remember what degree they’re doing. Very jarring group member overall, but at least they inject some excitement into the seminars.

Emotional Labour

Your best friend. They get the brunt of your pent up anger after leaving a group meeting. Are as much part of the group coursework as you are and, by the end, could probably do a better job than the Exploitative Participant.

Surplus Value

This is the random person that attends every group meeting. They’re not a part of the group. They probably have no idea what the meeting is about, but they were with a group member before, so will naturally sit with us for the 2 excruciating hours we spend in the library, but do their own work. A different person each time and forever spicing up the group meetings.

Which one are you?

The next time you have a group project, look out for these group members. WARNING: they vary from harmless to anger-inducing.