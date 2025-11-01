Green Momentum and Zack Polanski

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I am writing this, the Green Party’s memberships sit at over 150,000. But by the time this is published, there will certainly be more. Since the election of new leader Zack Polanski in September, the Party has experienced rapid growth, with memberships far more than doubling. They have overtaken the Liberal Democrats (whose memberships sit at approximately 83,000) and more recently the Conservatives, who have roughly 123,000 members. But what has caused such a shift, and furthermore, what does Zack Polanski’s leadership suggest about the potential of the Green Party?

Who is Zack Polanski

Zack Polanski previously served as Deputy Leader of the Green Party, and promises bold politics under his leadership. As well as leading the Party, he is the Chair of the London Assembly Fire Committee and also sits on the Economy and Budget Committees. Before this, he chaired the Environment Committee. As a self-proclaimed eco-populist, he links environmental justice to social justice, and his bold politics won him the Green Party election with around 85% of the total votes.

What Has Changed

British politics seems to be at a turning point – the traditional two party system has been disturbed by the rise of Reform and the Left’s disappointment in Starmers government, and a new space for leftist politics seems to have opened. Polanski seems to be the symbol of this shift, bringing forwards a new tone and ambition for the Greens. Green representation increased in the last general election, as they have 4 MP’s, 2 members in the House of Lords, and over 800 seats in 170 different councils. Alongside the recent success at the general election, as noted, membership fees have risen from 68,500 to over 150,000 in less than two months. Pollster have placed Green second in a new poll, only behind Reform, leading us to consider, is left-populism the answer to the UK’s politics?

Boldness is central to Polanski’s campaign, which he argues is essential to fight voter disillusionment and rising right wing populism, and is evident in his statements that the Green Party are here to ‘replace’ labour. In a recent speech at the Green Party’s annual conference, he claimed Starmer would ‘hand this country on a plate’ to Reform, but Polanski also asserted his confidence that ‘If Reform can rocket through the polls with a politics of despair, then it’s time for the Green Party to do the same thing with a politics of hope’.’He emphasises honesty, and has coined the motto ‘Lets make hope normal again’. The Party has made a strong shift in tone, away from the green policies they have already well established, and has positioned themselves as a major contender to other parties.

Key Policies

Under Polanski’s leadership, the Party has broadened its platform from environmental advocacy to a fully fledged vision of social and economic transformation. As an eco-populist, Polanski ties the climate crisis in with everyday struggles, arguing fighting climate change includes tackling inequality, housing insecurity, and the cost of living crisis. Furthermore, a wealth tax is central to Polanski’s Party, as he proposes an annual tax of 1% on assets over £10 million, and 2% on assets above £1 billion. The Party also believes in renationalising water companies, and regulating private corporations more, as well as helping homes become affordable again.

The Green Party is the biggest they have ever been, and polls suggest they are only going to keep getting bigger. YouGov’s latest poll shows the Green Party polling first for all voters under 50, and there is a 19 point lead in voters aged 18-24. And whilst membership numbers do not translate into electoral success necessarily, it is a leap in the right direction for the Green Party. With a message of bringing people together, alongside the central theme of making hope normal again, can this new found momentum under Zack Polanski be the key to Green success?