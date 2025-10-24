Greece’s Cats: A Cultural Phenomenon Explained

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems that everyone and their mother was in Greece this summer: from Corfu, to Athens, to Crete. I saw no end of Instagram posts from everyone and what they all had in common was… CATS! Most places in the world have stray cats but why does Greece seem to have so many- they even offer cat tours in some places.

Once upon a time, years and years ago, there was not a cat in sight in Greece, it wasn’t until the Minoan age in 1200 BC that cats were found in Greece. They originated in Egypt where they were highly respected and, due to their rodent catching abilities, were useful companions to sailors. They sailed across the seas where they served as pest control whilst also being traded as valuable goods. Eventually they made their way to Greece where they continued their duties as rodent catchers, replacing weasels in this job. Over time, the population of them grew and grew resulting in millions of cats in Greece today. However, this doesn’t explain why Greece has so many compared to any other country.

Cats are a symbol of Greece and are cherished members of Greek society. They are even considered symbols of good luck and protectors against even spirits. Stray cats are often seen as communal pets with locals collectively caring for them by providing food and basic medical attention. High levels of tourism further support these cats, as visitors often feed them and many restaurants also contribute to their care. This ensures an environment where their basic needs are met, allowing them to survive. Despite this affection for cats, one major factor contributing to the growing number of strays is the abandonment of unwanted pets or abandonment of litters of kittens. Due to the high population, there are far too many cats for shelter to handle.

The warm Mediterranean climate of Greece is purr-fect for cats, offering mild winders and plenty of sunshine. The climate allows for an extended breeding season meaning they can reproduce year-round. Cats can have up to 3 litters a year with 4-8 kittens in each litter on average. On top of this, cats can begin reproducing from 4 months old, which is a major factor contributing to their high population.

However, as cute as the cats look on Instagram it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Many of the stray cats will experience short, distressing lives with a high risk of injury and disease and no certain food source. Furthermore, many will experience abuse and there are even cases of mass poisonings to cull the numbers- which is illegal. However, there are numerous charities using humane methods to control and manage the population. These methods often include trap and neuter programs, feeding and microchipping. The aim of microchipping is to be able to identify abandoned cats and who is responsible, this decreases the likelihood of them doing it. A trap and neuter program is when a stray cat is captured, neutered and then released back, this prevents the birth of stray cats that would likely the suffer. An example is the Kalymnos Cat Project that have been running a trap and neuter program since 2021 and in two years managed to sterilise 1,734 cats. This particular charity also helps to provide stray cats with food during winter when there are less restaurants and tourists to feed them. Animal Action Greece and the Greek Cat Welfare Society are both excellent charities that contribute to the work to improve cats’ lives in Greece.

As we have discussed, there are numerous environmental and cultural reasons for why there are so many cats in Greece, however this huge population isn’t necessarily a good thing. Hopefully with the aid of the charities, the future of cats in Greece is bright.