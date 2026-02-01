Finding the Right Way to Stay Informed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past, staying informed was a relatively straightforward process. News came from a number of small traditional sources: morning newspapers, scheduled television and radio broadcasts. Information moved fairly slowly, and most people shared a common understanding as to what counted as ‘the news’. While this limited whose voices were heard and was often an exclusionary process, it meant that information was easy to track and find.

Today, this process looks very different, and we have far more options. News is no longer something to sit down and wait for, but something you can access whenever and however you choose. From social media feeds, to podcasts, nd even conversations with friends, there are a variety of ways to stay informed at our disposal. Instead of this being a problem, and something to overwhelm us, the sheer variety can be a strength once you find a mix that works for you.

Traditional news consumption still plays an important role for many, however, there is a trend in people turning away from this style of intake. There are websites, apps, and daily scheduled broadcasting, which all offer a more structured report with verified fact-checking. The dominance of television as a news source has been on the decline, particularly amongst young people.

Instead, social media has become one of the most common ways to encounter information. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok deliver news in a quick, accessible format, making current events feel more immediate and relevant, since there is no need to stick to set times, unlike scheduled television news or the release of the morning paper. Social media can also highlight voices and issues that may be overlooked by mainstream media, allowing a more diverse stream of news. When used thoughtfully, it can be a valuable tool for discovery and awareness, but it is important to verify these sources. One helpful approach is to intentionally follow specific, credible accounts, such as established journalists or educators, who break down context, content and sources.

Podcasts and other audio formats offer flexible and engaging ways to stay informed that fit easily into daily routines. Whether you’re commuting to university, or at the gym, audio options can be in the background breaking down complex global issues in a conversational tone. For students who prefer listening over reading, podcasts provide an insightful alternative, without the demand of screentime.

One of the most valuable ways to engage with information is through having conversations. Talking to friends, peers and family allows people to share articles, ask questions and explore different viewpoints. University life offers plenty of opportunities for these exchanges, and can help turn information intake into a social experience.

There is no right way of staying informed, it is about figuring out what is best to you – this is of course not an exhaustive list. What is important is making sure you have credible sources, getting balanced view points and monitoring your intake so you don’t become overwhelmed. By combining methods and choosing what works best for you, staying informed can become a positive and sustainable part of your routine.