Festivities of Fall: Global Celebrations from Late October to Early November

During late October and early November there are many celebrations happening around the world. Most of these celebrations are rooted in the belief that the barrier between the living and dead dissolves for a period of time allowing spirits to interact in the living world. However, the interpretation and celebration of them varies greatly. Below explores a few festivities around the world during this period.

Samhain, Ireland

Samhain originates from over 2000 years ago, is celebrated on 31st October and is often seen as the birthplace of Halloween. It has roots as both a Celtic and Gaelic celebration marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, it also marks the division of the light and dark halves of the year, being exactly halfway between the September equinox and winter solstice. It is believed that the boundaries between the living and dead worlds are the weakest when there is a transition in season and this period of the end of harvest is seen as the weakest time, allowing the spirits to enter the living world. The first records were in the early 9th century, where there were stories about celebrations where open burial mounds were seen as portals to the spirit world. Due to the mass migration of Irish people in the 19th century to the USA, the traditions and celebrations were transported there in the form of Halloween. The celebrations of Samhain include Halloween card games, eating barnbrack (traditional fruitcake with hidden treats) and knock a dolly pranks. The tradition of pumpkin carving and costumes originate from turnip carving and mask-making. It is also common for people to leave food or a seat at the table on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. Whilst spirits of loved ones are welcomed, bonfires are lit to keep bad spirits away. People also leave food out to appease the bad spirits and reduce their mischief. Spirits that died that year are believed to travel to the next world during this period.

El Dia de los Muertos, Mexico

El Dia de los Muertos is celebrated on November 1st and 2nd in Mexico, with the 1st of November dedicated to celebrating the souls of children (Day of the Innocent Ones) and 2nd, souls of adults (Day of Departed). Originally, these celebrations were in August, however, were changed to coincide with the Catholic holiday of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. These celebrations originate more than thousands of years ago from Indigenous people of Central Mexico, the Toltecs and Aztecs who believed that during this time spirits of the dead can return and reunite with relatives. Families will leave relatives’ favourite food and other offerings at graves and it is a chance to eat, drink and dance with loved ones. The celebration is about remembering and celebrating loved ones, mixing mourning with joy, it is also a reminder of how fleeting life is. In mid-October, families will set up ofrendas (altars) in their homes and businesses with candles, flowers, crucifixes, photos and small items the person loved. During this period families will visit cemeteries to clean and decorate the grave and may bring chairs and blankets to have an evening of food, drink, storytelling and music. Celebrations evolved slightly during the Spanish colonization to include more catholic traditions.

Festival de Barriletes, Guatemala

On November 1st, Festival de Barriletes Gigantes is celebrated in Guatemala to honour All Saints Day. The festival originates from a legend from Sumpango, a town in Guatemala, that states that every November 1st bad spirits will visit the Sumpagno cemetery to haunt and disturb the souls resting there. To encourage the bad spirits to leave, people fly kites, often handmade, over the cemeteries, the noise created by the kites in the wind is said to make the bad spirits go away. From this legend, the tradition of flying kites was born; they represent the bridge between the living and dead and are a symbol of creating peace for good spirits. The kites can be flown up to 40 metres in the sky and the higher the kites, the more noise created, encouraging the spirits to leave. The kites are often made of paper, cloth patches and bamboo and can be hand-painted, some being 15-17m high. They are also have intricate, colourful designs and often have symbolic meanings. Today, some can take months to make, while certain kites are designed to be flown, others, especially the larger one, are made to be exhibited.

Pangangaluwa, Philippines

On the evening of 31st October until morning of November 1st, Pangangaluwa is celebrated in the Philippines to honour the souls that have passed. During this time when Filipinos pray for souls in purgatory, children and sometimes adults will dress up mimicking lost souls. They will knock on doors to sing about saints and misadventures of the lost souls and ask for prayers and alms. Households give them food such as kakanin (rice cakes) or money in exchange for their songs and prayers. In rural areas, traditions may vary slightly and often include lighting candles and hosting parties at cemeteries. Today, this is not celebrated as much.

Halloween Trains, Japan

Halloween is a relatively new celebration in Japan and is largely celebrated by adults with a strong focus on costumes. In 1990s, American expats began throwing insane Halloween parties on commuter trains which has now evolved into a popular tradition. At first, citizens protested it as it disrupted their commute, however, now they are organised events where trains transform into large celebrations, with whole websites dedicated to their planning, theme and signup. The Halloween themed parties at Tokyo Disneyland further increased the popularity of Halloween in Japan, with 20 million people celebrating now.

Halloween, Canada

Halloween is celebrated on 31st October in Canada and shares a lot of similar traditions to the UK and USA. It originates from the Celtic celebration of Samhain, where it is believed that the barrier between the living and the dead dissolves and was introduced by Scottish and Irish immigrants in the 1800s. It is celebrated through elaborate indoor and outdoor décor, costumes, and trick or treating. The first recorded use of the term ‘trick or treating’ in North America was in Alberta in 1927 and the first record of a Jack-o-lantern in North America was in Ontario in 1886. The original purpose of Halloween costumes was to disguise themselves to ward off evil spirits, food was originally offered to appease them. Halloween today is the second most commercially successful celebration in Canada after Christmas.